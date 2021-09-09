Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Migrants continue to cross Channel ahead of Priti Patel talks
Migrants continue to cross Channel ahead of Priti Patel talks

Migrants continue to cross Channel ahead of Priti Patel talks

Europe 2021-09-09, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Migrants continue to arrive on UK shores after a steady stream of crossings since the weather conditions became more favourable.

Lifeboats from Hastings and Eastbourne have been deployed to “incidents” off the Sussex coast, the coastguard said.

Another search and rescue was launched earlier after a boat of migrants was spotted in the English Channel.

It comes as the home secretary prepares to discuss the number of small-boat crossings with her French counterpart.

The Home Office said “under 500” people arrived in small boats on Tuesday.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman said on Wednesday it was “coordinating a search and rescue response to incidents off the East Sussex coast, working with Border Force and other partners”.

The spokesman added: “Lifeboats from Hastings and Eastbourne have been sent.”

A second search on Wednesday morning was carried out by Border Force, Dover RNLI lifeboat and the coastguard helicopter based in Lydd.

A lifeboat from Dungeness has also been launched, and migrants were seen being brought ashore at Dover, the BBC’s Simon Jones has reported.

On Monday, 785 people arrived in 27 boats while French authorities stopped 378 people from making the crossing, the Home Office confirmed.

Priti Patel and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin are both due to attend a meeting of G7 ministers in London.

She has warned that Britain could withhold £54.2m it had promised to pay France to help deal with the problem, unless more boats are intercepted.

Source: BBC.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU warns Taliban govt not ‘inclusive and representative’

The European Union on Wednesday said the “caretaker” government unveiled by the Taliban in... more»

Pakistan: ECP raises concerns over EVMs, says they are ‘hackable’

Amidst the heated debate between the government and the opposition parties over introducing... more»

Facebook pays contractors to read your ‘encrypted’ WhatsApp messages, shares info with prosecutors – reports

When Facebook acquired WhatsApp, it promised to respect the privacy of its users. That hasn’t... more»

France begins marathon trial over November 2015 Paris attacks

The biggest trial in France’s modern legal history begins on Sept. 8 over the November 2015... more»

Migrants continue to cross Channel ahead of Priti Patel talks

Migrants continue to arrive on UK shores after a steady stream of crossings since the weather... more»

Kashmir: NC will contest elections whenever they are held in J&K; says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said his party is committed... more»

Afghanistan: Don’t recognise Taliban regime, resistance urges

Anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan have asked the international community not to recognise the new... more»

Tiananmen vigil group leaders arrested in Hong Kong raids

At least four senior members of the group that organises Hong Kong’s annual vigil to remember... more»

‘Nobody except the Taliban’: Journalists react to women’s absence from interim Taliban govt

By inclusive govt, Taliban appear to have meant a govt that included only Taliban officials and no... more»

Poland imposes state of emergency on Belarus border

The Polish parliament has backed a state of emergency on the Belarus border amid a surge in... more»

Search

Back to Top