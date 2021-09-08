Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Poland imposes state of emergency on Belarus border
Poland imposes state of emergency on Belarus border

Poland imposes state of emergency on Belarus border

Europe 2021-09-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Polish parliament has backed a state of emergency on the Belarus border amid a surge in migration and upcoming Russian-led military exercises.

The tough law bans large gatherings and limits movement for 30 days in areas along Poland’s border with Belarus.

Poland accuses Belarus of inducing migrants to fly there on the false promise of legal entry to the EU.

Belarus is not an EU member but borders three countries which are.

Polish MPs voted to approve the law on Monday, though many opposition politicians said the emergency measures were disproportionate as close to 200 towns in a 3km (2 mile) strip along the border are now off limits.

By barring journalists from the area, they accused the government of trying to cover up a practice of pushing people seeking asylum back into Belarus.

Poland and fellow EU states Lithuania and Latvia have seen massive increases in migrants from Iraq, Afghanistan and other Middle Eastern and Asian countries since the start of the summer.

Last month alone, Polish border guards detained eight times as many people crossing the border illegally as they did in the whole of 2020.

The EU has accused Belarus’s authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko of engineering the migrant influx as a form of retaliation against sanctions.

The Belarusian government has denied the allegations and blamed Western politicians for the situation on the border.

Speaking in parliament before Monday’s vote, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said “we are dealing with a wide-ranging political provocation”.

On top of migration, he cited concerns about large joint Russian and Belarussian military exercises that are due to start near the Polish border from Friday.

The Zapad-2021 drills will be held at training grounds in Russia and Belarus and will be based on a scenario in which those countries come under attack.

Russia’s Tass news agency said the drills will involve about 200,000 people, and more than 80 planes and helicopters. Russia and Belarus have insisted that the drills are defensive in nature.

But Poland, the Baltic states and Ukraine are sceptical of their intentions.

Addressing MPs, Mr Morawiecki said an attack “might be probable”, warning that this was “not only a diplomatic conflict”

Human rights campaigners have expressed concern about migrants with no shelter stuck on the border between Poland and Belarus.

Protests against the treatment of migrants at the border were held outside parliament ahead of Monday’s vote.

Poland has laid barbed-wire coils and is building a solid fence along its border with Belarus, where hundreds of troops have been sent. Lithuania and Latvia have taken similar steps to reinforce their borders with Belarus.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘Nobody except the Taliban’: Journalists react to women’s absence from interim Taliban govt

By inclusive govt, Taliban appear to have meant a govt that included only Taliban officials and no... more»

Poland imposes state of emergency on Belarus border

The Polish parliament has backed a state of emergency on the Belarus border amid a surge in... more»

Pakistan: Two soldiers martyred in landmine explosion in North Waziristan

On Tuesday, two soldiers have martyred in a landmine explosion during a clearance operation in the... more»

Paris jewelry store hit by armed raiders, €10 MILLION-worth of loot stolen in brazen daylight robbery – media

A luxury jewelry boutique in central Paris has been robbed and an estimated haul of €10 million... more»

Blinken denies Taliban blocking Americans from leaving Mazar-i-Sharif

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denied on Tuesday reports that the Taliban had blocked... more»

‘Turkey holds nearly 95,000 irregular migrants this year’

Turkey has held nearly 95,000 irregular migrants since the start of this year, the country’s... more»

Myanmar shadow government calls for revolt against military rule

YANGON: Myanmar’s shadow government, formed by opponents of military rule, called for a revolt... more»

American efforts to stop Nord Stream 2 have failed & gas pipeline will be completed in next few days – Russian foreign minister

Years of economic sanctions and political efforts from Washington have come to nothing, and work... more»

Former EU commissioner to face bribery charges linked to €60mn tobacco scandal

Former European Commissioner John Dalli is set to face charges over an attempt by his aide to... more»

Kashmir: First G-B human rights policy to be announced next month

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Friday announced that the first... more»

Search

Back to Top