Pakistan: Two soldiers martyred in landmine explosion in North Waziristan

International 2021-09-08
On Tuesday, two soldiers have martyred in a landmine explosion during a clearance operation in the Dosali area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces were conducting a clearance operation in the district’s Dosalli area when the landmine exploded.

25-year-old Sepoy Zia Akram and 20-year-old Sepoy Musawwar Khan were martyred, it added.

After that, Pakistan Army cordoned off the area and started a search operation to arrest the terrorists.

A terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire while trying to escape from the site, the ISPR statement added.

Earlier in August, three personnel were martyred and as many injured when their vehicle hit a landmine in Balochistan’s Ziarat district.__The Nation

