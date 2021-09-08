Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: NC will contest elections whenever they are held in J&K; says Farooq Abdullah
Kashmir: NC will contest elections whenever they are held in J&K; says Farooq Abdullah

Kashmir: NC will contest elections whenever they are held in J&K; says Farooq Abdullah

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-09-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said his party is committed to the struggle for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and special status but will contest elections whenever they are held in the union territory.

He was speaking to reporters after paying his respects at NC founder and his father Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s mausoleum at Naseem Bagh here on his 39th death anniversary.

The Centre had abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on August 5, 2019. Article 370 granted special status to the erstwhile state.

Abdullah said the NC is committed to the struggle for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and special status.

“We don’t know when elections will be held, but we are clear about it. We will contest elections whenever they are held in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

On the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said he hoped that they will respect human rights and seek friendly relations with all countries.

“The Taliban have taken over, and now they have to nurture the country. I hope that they (will) do justice with all,” Abdullah said.

“They should seek friendly relations with all countries,” he said.

Source: GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: NC will contest elections whenever they are held in J&K; says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said his party is committed... more»

Afghanistan: Don’t recognise Taliban regime, resistance urges

Anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan have asked the international community not to recognise the new... more»

Tiananmen vigil group leaders arrested in Hong Kong raids

At least four senior members of the group that organises Hong Kong’s annual vigil to remember... more»

‘Nobody except the Taliban’: Journalists react to women’s absence from interim Taliban govt

By inclusive govt, Taliban appear to have meant a govt that included only Taliban officials and no... more»

Poland imposes state of emergency on Belarus border

The Polish parliament has backed a state of emergency on the Belarus border amid a surge in... more»

Pakistan: Two soldiers martyred in landmine explosion in North Waziristan

On Tuesday, two soldiers have martyred in a landmine explosion during a clearance operation in the... more»

Paris jewelry store hit by armed raiders, €10 MILLION-worth of loot stolen in brazen daylight robbery – media

A luxury jewelry boutique in central Paris has been robbed and an estimated haul of €10 million... more»

Blinken denies Taliban blocking Americans from leaving Mazar-i-Sharif

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denied on Tuesday reports that the Taliban had blocked... more»

‘Turkey holds nearly 95,000 irregular migrants this year’

Turkey has held nearly 95,000 irregular migrants since the start of this year, the country’s... more»

Myanmar shadow government calls for revolt against military rule

YANGON: Myanmar’s shadow government, formed by opponents of military rule, called for a revolt... more»

Search

Back to Top