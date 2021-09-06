Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: Restrictions continue on day 4
Kashmir: Restrictions continue on day 4

Kashmir: Restrictions continue on day 4

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-09-06, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Srinagar: To maintain law and order, security forces continued to remain deployed on the fourth consecutive day on Sunday across Kashmir following the death of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani even as authorities announced ease in restrictions in the evening.

Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, on Sunday said that further relaxations in the movement and business activities were provided in whole Kashmir 5pm onwards today. “We thank people for cooperation extended over the last four days,” the top police officer said here.

“Keeping in mind the cooperation extended by people in maintaining peace in whole Kashmir, it was decided that further relaxations in movement and business activities will be provided in whole Kashmir 5 pm onwards today,” he said.

The IGP also said that mobile internet services shall be restored tomorrow. The authorities had snapped telephony and internet services of all services providers except the BSNL, and imposed restrictions on the assembly of people following the demise of Geelani on the evening of 1 September. However, voice calling facility was restored later.

Geelani, 91, died at his home in Srinagar on September 1 night after a prolonged illness. The separatist leader, who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried at a mosque near his residence.

Earlier, during the day, restrictions on assembly of people remained in force in most parts of Kashmir, officials said. “Curbs on movement have been eased in some parts,” the officials said, adding the curbs were in place in old city and Hyderpora, the native area of Geelani.

Roads leading to Geelani’s residence in Srinagar remained under tight vigil with barricades put up to stop the movement of people, the officials said. Security forces have been deployed in strength in the city and elsewhere to maintain law and order, they added.__GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Restrictions continue on day 4

Srinagar: To maintain law and order, security forces continued to remain deployed on the fourth... more»

Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers rally against farm laws

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Hundreds of thousands of farmers gathered in India’s most populous state... more»

Hamas calls for protests against settler incursions into Al-Aqsa

Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Sunday called for stepping up protests against Israeli... more»

French riot cops brutally arrest 2 women… but retreat in face of big crowd of anti-Covid pass protesters in Paris mall

French riot police officers have been scolded for brutally arresting two women, after backing away... more»

UAE loosens residency requirements with ‘green visa’

DUBAI: The UAE announced a new visa on Sunday allowing foreigners to work in the country without... more»

Afghanistan: Taliban accused of killing pregnant police officer

Taliban militants in Afghanistan have shot dead a policewoman in a provincial city, witnesses have... more»

Israeli president and Jordanian king hold secret talks

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has revealed he met King Abdullah II of Jordan in Amman, an... more»

Pakistan: Quetta blast kills three, injures 20

QUETTA: A suicide bomber detonated his explosives Sunday near a security checkpoint in Quetta,... more»

Montenegro clashes ahead of Orthodox Church leader’s inauguration

Thousands of demonstrators have blocked roads in southern Montenegro in a protest over the... more»

Top US general expects civil war, terrorism resurgence & more American airstrikes in Afghanistan

Following the chaotic US withdrawal, there is a “very good probability” that Afghanistan will... more»

Search

Back to Top