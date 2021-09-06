Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers rally against farm laws
Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers rally against farm laws

Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers rally against farm laws

International 2021-09-06, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Hundreds of thousands of farmers gathered in India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the biggest rally yet in a months-long series of demonstrations to press Narendra Modi’s government to repeal three new agricultural laws.

More than 500,000 farmers attended the rally in the city of Muzaffarnagar, according to local police.

The demonstration in Uttar Pradesh, a predominantly agricultural state that’s home to 240 million people, will breathe fresh life into the protest movement, said Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmers’ leader.

“We’ll intensify our protest by going to every single city and town of Uttar Pradesh to convey the message that Modi’s government is anti-farmer,” he added.

Over the past eight months, tens of thousands of farmers have camped on major highways to the capital, New Delhi to oppose the laws, in India’s longest-running farmer’ protest against the government.

The measures, introduced last September, allow farmers to directly sell their produce, outside government-regulated wholesale markets, to big buyers. The government says this will unshackle farmers and help them get better prices.

Farmers, however, say the legislation will hurt their livelihood and leave them with scant bargaining power against big private retailers and food processors.

Farming is a vast sector that sustains almost half of India’s more than 1.3 billion people, and accounts for about 15% to the country’s $2.7 trillion economy.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, another farmers’ leader, said Sunday’s rally was a warning for Prime Minister Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party, which next year will a contest state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, often seen as a barometer of the popularity of the federal government.

“Our message is very clear – either repeal the laws or face defeat in the state election,” he added.__Courtesy Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Restrictions continue on day 4

Srinagar: To maintain law and order, security forces continued to remain deployed on the fourth... more»

Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers rally against farm laws

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Hundreds of thousands of farmers gathered in India’s most populous state... more»

Hamas calls for protests against settler incursions into Al-Aqsa

Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Sunday called for stepping up protests against Israeli... more»

French riot cops brutally arrest 2 women… but retreat in face of big crowd of anti-Covid pass protesters in Paris mall

French riot police officers have been scolded for brutally arresting two women, after backing away... more»

UAE loosens residency requirements with ‘green visa’

DUBAI: The UAE announced a new visa on Sunday allowing foreigners to work in the country without... more»

Afghanistan: Taliban accused of killing pregnant police officer

Taliban militants in Afghanistan have shot dead a policewoman in a provincial city, witnesses have... more»

Israeli president and Jordanian king hold secret talks

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has revealed he met King Abdullah II of Jordan in Amman, an... more»

Pakistan: Quetta blast kills three, injures 20

QUETTA: A suicide bomber detonated his explosives Sunday near a security checkpoint in Quetta,... more»

Montenegro clashes ahead of Orthodox Church leader’s inauguration

Thousands of demonstrators have blocked roads in southern Montenegro in a protest over the... more»

Top US general expects civil war, terrorism resurgence & more American airstrikes in Afghanistan

Following the chaotic US withdrawal, there is a “very good probability” that Afghanistan will... more»

Search

Back to Top