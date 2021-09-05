Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan: Quetta blast kills three, injures 20

Pakistan: Quetta blast kills three, injures 20

QUETTA: A suicide bomber detonated his explosives Sunday near a security checkpoint in Quetta, killing at least three paramilitary troops and wounding 15 others, police said.

The incident happened at about 7:30 am when the bomber hit his explosive-laden motorbike into one of the vehicles of the Frontier Corps convoy on the outskirts of the city, an official at the rescue department of Edhi Foundation said.

Deputy police chief of Quetta, Azhar Akram, said body parts of the attacker were found at a distance from the security post after the bombing.

The injured were shifted to the Sheikh Khalifah Bin Zayyad Hospital. Akram said the number of casualties could rise.

Police said the convoy was assigned to provide security to the Hazara community in the city, and it was on its routine patrolling when it came under attack.

After the investigation, the bomb disposal squad said that about 5 to 6 kg of explosives were used in the attack.

The area was cordoned off for further investigations, and the bomber’s remains were sent for a forensic test.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the morning attack but the proscribed Afghanistan-based Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed similar assaults on security forces.

The province has seen an uptick in violence in recent months, with incidents of terrorism targeting both civilians and security forces.

Last month, three Levies troops were killed and as many injured when their vehicle hit a landmine in the Ziarat district of the province.__Pakistan Today

