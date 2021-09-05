Voice Of Vienna

EU can’t rely on US for security amid Afghan crisis: France

ITALY: The challenges to security emerging from the upheaval in Afghanistan should be a wake-up call for the European Union, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday, urging the EU to be more ambitious on defence and on global leadership.

“Europe has to become No 3 super-power besides China and the United States. Let’s open our eyes, we are facing threats and we cannot rely anymore on the protection of the United States,” Le Maire told reporters during an annual business conference in Cernobbio on Lake Como.

“Afghanistan is a wake-up call,” he said, adding Europe also faced security threats in the Middle East and in Africa.

The French minister said Paris had decided to invest 1.7 billion euros ($2.02 billion) more in defence this year and would like to see other European countries to do the same.

The minister also called other EU member states to invest and to deepen their single market to achieve technological independence from big overseas companies and third countries.

“EU member states have to build the single market for finance and also they need to reach a political agreement on the banking union, in order to have more funds for new technologies,” Le Maire said.

He added that France will work toward these goals when it takes the rotating presidency of the EU Council, in the first half of 2022.

“You cannot be sovereign on the political point of view if you depend from foreigners for semiconductors, electric batteries, satellites…” he said, echoing similar comments from Italy’s Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao, who was also in Cernobbio.

Europe should invest to win the leadership in sectors including hydrogen, the digital cloud, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space exploration, satellites and bio-technologies, Le Maire said.__Tribune.com

Top US general expects civil war, terrorism resurgence & more American airstrikes in Afghanistan

Following the chaotic US withdrawal, there is a “very good probability” that Afghanistan will... more»

17 killed, 41 injured by celebratory gunfire in Afghan capital

At least 17 people were killed and 41 others injured by celebratory gunfire in different parts of... more»

Google locks Afghanistan government accounts as Taliban seek emails: source

WASHINGTON: Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghanistan government... more»

Afghanistan pullout spurs EU to revive rapid reaction force

LJUBLJANA: The chaotic withdrawal of Western forces from Afghanistan has shown that the European... more»

Reports of rare body inflammation after Covid-19 vaccinations being reviewed by EU watchdog

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has announced it is reviewing a possible link to a rare... more»

Putin calls situation in Afghanistan ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called the situation in Afghanistan “a... more»

Turkey: Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country

Turkish Interior Ministry has issued a new circular to the governor’s offices of all 81... more»

Britain wants to engage with Taliban: Dominic Raab

ISLAMABAD: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Friday said that the UK will not recognize... more»

New Zealand PM Ardern says supermarket stabbing was ‘terrorist attack’

Police in New Zealand have shot and killed a “violent extremist” after he stabbed and... more»

