Putin calls situation in Afghanistan ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called the situation in Afghanistan “a humanitarian catastrophe.”

Speaking at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s city of Vladivostok, Putin expressed hope that Afghanistan’s experience will make Washington refrain from attempts to “civilize” other nations.

“Indeed, this is a catastrophe, this is the truth. These are not my words, these are the words of American analysts themselves.

“If you look at the number of people who were abandoned in Afghanistan, who worked for the collective West, for the United States and its allies, then this is a humanitarian catastrophe,” he said.

Putin went on saying the Western countries have been always trying to impose their way of life on others, first, through “propagating Christianity,” sending missioners to remote regions, now by “forcing countries to democracy.”

“Democracy, if some people need it, the people will come to it themselves. There is no need to do this by violent means,” he said.

He also opposed the US attempts to dominate globally, saying this role is reserved for the UN and its Security Council, and that these structures must be responsible for the world order.

Asked about the Taliban’s recognition, Putin said it is necessary to see what is behind their good intentions.

But he believes that the sooner the Taliban “enters the family of civilized nations”, the easier it will be to contact, communicate with the movement, to influence and account responsible for their actions.__ The Nation

