Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country

Turkish Interior Ministry has issued a new circular to the governor’s offices of all 81 provinces outlining the latest quarantine measures to be adopted for people arriving in the country.

The practice regarding the already suspended flights to Brazil, South Africa, Nepal and Sri Lanka will continue until a new decision is taken, while direct travel from these countries to Turkey will not be allowed, as per the circular.

Persons who have been in Brazil, South Africa, Nepal and Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will be requested to submit a PCR test report with a negative result maximum of 72 hours before entering Turkey.

Passengers in this category will be quarantined for 14 days in places to be determined by local officials.

Those from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan will also be required to submit a negative PCR test result taken a maximum of 72 hours prior to arrival.

However, these passengers who certify that they have had at least two doses of vaccines and that at least 14 days have passed since the last dose will be exempted from the quarantine practice when entering the country.

The provisions of the July 1 circular concerning the entry of people coming from Afghanistan or who have been there in the last 14 days are applicable until further notice.__Courtesy Daily Hurriyet