Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country
Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country

Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country

Europe 2021-09-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Turkish Interior Ministry has issued a new circular to the governor’s offices of all 81 provinces outlining the latest quarantine measures to be adopted for people arriving in the country.

The practice regarding the already suspended flights to Brazil, South Africa, Nepal and Sri Lanka will continue until a new decision is taken, while direct travel from these countries to Turkey will not be allowed, as per the circular.

Persons who have been in Brazil, South Africa, Nepal and Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will be requested to submit a PCR test report with a negative result maximum of 72 hours before entering Turkey.

Passengers in this category will be quarantined for 14 days in places to be determined by local officials.

Those from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan will also be required to submit a negative PCR test result taken a maximum of 72 hours prior to arrival.

However, these passengers who certify that they have had at least two doses of vaccines and that at least 14 days have passed since the last dose will be exempted from the quarantine practice when entering the country.

The provisions of the July 1 circular concerning the entry of people coming from Afghanistan or who have been there in the last 14 days are applicable until further notice.__Courtesy Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Afghanistan pullout spurs EU to revive rapid reaction force

LJUBLJANA: The chaotic withdrawal of Western forces from Afghanistan has shown that the European... more»

Reports of rare body inflammation after Covid-19 vaccinations being reviewed by EU watchdog

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has announced it is reviewing a possible link to a rare... more»

Putin calls situation in Afghanistan ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called the situation in Afghanistan “a... more»

Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country

Turkish Interior Ministry has issued a new circular to the governor’s offices of all 81... more»

Britain wants to engage with Taliban: Dominic Raab

ISLAMABAD: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Friday said that the UK will not recognize... more»

New Zealand PM Ardern says supermarket stabbing was ‘terrorist attack’

Police in New Zealand have shot and killed a “violent extremist” after he stabbed and... more»

FM Qureshi, Austrian counterpart express satisfaction over bilateral engagement

ON Thursday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Austrian counterpart Alexander... more»

WhatsApp hit with record 225 million euro Irish privacy fine

Ireland fined Facebook’s WhatsApp a record 225 million euro ($266m) on Thursday for privacy... more»

India locks down Kashmir after quiet burial of separatist Geelani

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the veteran separatist leader from Indian-administered Kashmir, has been... more»

Taliban set to name Sheikh Haibatullah as ‘supreme leader’

The Taliban are close to forming their government, naming Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, as the... more»

Search

Back to Top