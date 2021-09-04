Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Google locks Afghanistan government accounts as Taliban seek emails: source
Google locks Afghanistan government accounts as Taliban seek emails: source

Google locks Afghanistan government accounts as Taliban seek emails: source

International 2021-09-04, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

WASHINGTON: Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghanistan government email accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter, as fears grow over the digital paper trail left by former officials and their international partners.

In the weeks since the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan from a US-backed government, reports have highlighted how biometric and Afghan payroll databases might be exploited by the new rulers to hunt their enemies.

In a statement on Friday, Alphabet Inc’s Google stopped short of confirming that Afghan government accounts were being locked down, saying that the company was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and “taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts.”

One employee of the former government has told Reuters the Taliban are seeking to acquire former officials’ emails.

Late last month the employee said that the Taliban had asked him to preserve the data held on the servers of the ministry he used to work for.

“If I do so, then they will get access to the data and official communications of the previous ministry leadership,” the employee said.

The employee said he did not comply and has since gone into hiding. Reuters is not identifying the man or his former ministry out of concern for his safety.

Publicly available mail exchanger records show that some two dozen Afghan government bodies used Google’s servers to handle official emails, including the ministries of finance, industry, higher education, and mines. Afghanistan’s office of the presidential protocol also used Google, according to the records, as did some local government bodies.

Commandeering government databases and emails could provide information about employees of the former administration, ex-ministers, government contractors, tribal allies and foreign partners.

“It would give a real wealth of information,” said Chad Anderson, a security researcher with internet intelligence firm DomainTools who helped Reuters identify which ministries ran which email platform. “Just even having an employee list on a Google Sheet is a big problem,” he said, citing reports of reprisals against government workers.

Mail exchanger records show that Microsoft Corp’s email services were also used by several Afghan government agencies, including the ministry of foreign affairs and the presidency. But it isn’t clear what steps, if any, the software firm is taking to prevent data from falling into the hands of the Taliban.

Microsoft declined to comment.

Anderson said the Taliban’s attempt to control US-built digital infrastructure was worth keeping an eye on. Intelligence drawn from that infrastructure, he said, “maybe far more valuable to a fledgling government than old helicopters.”__Courtesy Pakistan Today

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Google locks Afghanistan government accounts as Taliban seek emails: source

WASHINGTON: Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghanistan government... more»

Afghanistan pullout spurs EU to revive rapid reaction force

LJUBLJANA: The chaotic withdrawal of Western forces from Afghanistan has shown that the European... more»

Reports of rare body inflammation after Covid-19 vaccinations being reviewed by EU watchdog

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has announced it is reviewing a possible link to a rare... more»

Putin calls situation in Afghanistan ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called the situation in Afghanistan “a... more»

Turkey: Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country

Turkish Interior Ministry has issued a new circular to the governor’s offices of all 81... more»

Britain wants to engage with Taliban: Dominic Raab

ISLAMABAD: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Friday said that the UK will not recognize... more»

New Zealand PM Ardern says supermarket stabbing was ‘terrorist attack’

Police in New Zealand have shot and killed a “violent extremist” after he stabbed and... more»

FM Qureshi, Austrian counterpart express satisfaction over bilateral engagement

ON Thursday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Austrian counterpart Alexander... more»

WhatsApp hit with record 225 million euro Irish privacy fine

Ireland fined Facebook’s WhatsApp a record 225 million euro ($266m) on Thursday for privacy... more»

India locks down Kashmir after quiet burial of separatist Geelani

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the veteran separatist leader from Indian-administered Kashmir, has been... more»

Search

Back to Top