Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Taliban set to name Sheikh Haibatullah as ‘supreme leader’
Taliban set to name Sheikh Haibatullah as ‘supreme leader’

Taliban set to name Sheikh Haibatullah as ‘supreme leader’

International 2021-09-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Taliban are close to forming their government, naming Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, as the country’s supreme authority, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing a Taliban official.

The announcement, which will also lay out key appointments to the communications and interior ministries, may come as soon as Thursday, the Times said, citing the official who requested anonymity. According to interviews with Taliban and other sources in Kabul and Kandahar, the newspaper said that Sheikh Haibatullah would be the supreme authority of the new Islamic government, with a theocratic role similar to that of the Iran’s supreme leader. Sheikh Haibatullah has been meeting with other leadership figures in Kandahar this week. Bloomberg News, citing Bilal Karimi, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, also reported on the plans for the new government, including Sheikh Haibatullah’s new role.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban who has served as the group’s deputy leader in recent years, was expected to be in charge of day-to-day affairs as head of government, it said. Baradar acted as the chief negotiator for the group in peace talks with the United States in Qatar, presiding over the agreement that cleared the way for the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Other key positions in the government, according to the Times, are expected to go to Sirajuddin Haqqani, another deputy and an influential operations leader within the movement, and Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob, who is the son of the Taliban movement’s founder, Mullah Omar.__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

WhatsApp hit with record 225 million euro Irish privacy fine

Ireland fined Facebook’s WhatsApp a record 225 million euro ($266m) on Thursday for privacy... more»

India locks down Kashmir after quiet burial of separatist Geelani

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the veteran separatist leader from Indian-administered Kashmir, has been... more»

Taliban set to name Sheikh Haibatullah as ‘supreme leader’

The Taliban are close to forming their government, naming Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, as the... more»

Sweden: 2021 Queen Silvia Nursing Award Now Open for Submission Until 1 November

Nurses and nursing students with a vision to improve the quality of geriatric and dementia care... more»

Kremlin says Putin hasn’t talked to Ghani since he left Afghanistan

In early August, the Taliban* intensified their offensive against government forces in... more»

Turkey says it cannot handle new wave of migration

The Turkish presidential spokesman and U.N. under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs on... more»

Indian forces enforce curfew as veteran Hurriyat leader Geelani laid to rest in J&K

SRINAGAR: Veteran Kashmiri resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani was laid to rest at a mosque in... more»

Germany presses for Iran to come back to nuclear deal talks following concerns over new uranium enrichment levels

The German government has pushed for Iran to reenter stalled talks about the revival of the 2015... more»

EU mulls spending $355m to resettle 30,000 Afghan refugees

The European Union has floated a plan to spend 300 million euros ($355 million) to resettle about... more»

Italian police guard stations as Covid pass on trains begins

Police are on alert at several Italian stations amid threats from protesters to disrupt high-speed... more»

Search

Back to Top