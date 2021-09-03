Kremlin says Putin hasn’t talked to Ghani since he left Afghanistan

In early August, the Taliban* intensified their offensive against government forces in Afghanistan. The organisation entered Kabul on 15 August and took control of the presidential palace, and on 16 August it announced that the war in Afghanistan was over.

Taliban militants are preparing to unveil a new Afghan government on Thursday more than two weeks after the capture of Kabul amid the US pullout from the country.

According to Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqi, a ceremony is set to take place at the presidential palace in the Afghan capital. A local broadcaster, Tolo News, reported that the Taliban’s leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, will lead the new government.

This comes as resistance forces in the northeastern Afghan province of Panjshir have announced they will continue to fight the Taliban.

The Taliban is not going to take Panjshir by force, per the group’s spokesman Mohammad Naeem. He also dismissed media reports that the leaders of the resistance had declared the negotiations failed.__The Nation