FM Qureshi, Austrian counterpart express satisfaction over bilateral engagement

ON Thursday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as on bilateral relations.

In the telephonic conversation, the Austrian Foreign Minister thanked Pakistan for its support in facilitating the transit of Austrian nationals and others from Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi underlined the importance of peaceful and stable Afghanistan and highlighted the salience of safety and security of Afghans as well as an inclusive political settlement.

He said that there was a historic opportunity for ending 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan. Engagement of the international community with positive messaging and constructive actions was much needed, he added.

He urged the international community to show solidarity with the Afghan people to address the humanitarian needs and support economic stability.

The two Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction over the current level of bilateral engagement and pledged to further establish linkages and deepen cooperation between the two countries in all spheres of mutual interest including trade, economy, higher education, tourism and culture.

Foreign Minister Qureshi invited his Austrian counterpart to visit Pakistan on mutually agreed dates.__The Nation