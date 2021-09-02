Voice Of Vienna

Turkey says it cannot handle new wave of migration
The Turkish presidential spokesman and U.N. under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs on Sept. 1 discussed the current developments in Syria and Afghanistan, as Turkey stressed that it cannot handle a new wave of migration.

In a meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, İbrahim Kalın and Martin Griffiths discussed the humanitarian situation and aid issues in Syria and Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Turkey stressed that reaching a political solution is essential for ending the current humanitarian crisis in Syria, expressing satisfaction over the U.N. Security Council Resolution 2585, which ensures the continuation of cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria.

The importance of ensuring stability and peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan was highlighted, along with an emphasis that Turkey cannot handle a new wave of migration.

It was also emphasized that the international community should take responsibility urgently and decisively.

The sides agreed that Turkey and the U.N. should maintain close coordination to prevent humanitarian crises.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal also met with Griffiths in Ankara.

On Twitter, it said that the “satisfaction with the close and developing cooperation between Turkey and #OCHA has been confirmed” during their meeting.

“Turkey’s efforts for the alleviation of humanitarian needs of Syrians were discussed and Turkey and U.N.’s joint work in this regard was reviewed. The importance of improving the humanitarian situation in Yemen and Afghanistan was also stressed,” it added.__Courtesy Hurriyet Daily





