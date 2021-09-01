Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan to open consulate general in Germany’s Munich
Pakistan to open consulate general in Germany’s Munich

Pakistan to open consulate general in Germany’s Munich

International 2021-09-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday announced to open the country’s consulate general in Germany’s city Munich.

“We will soon inaugurate the Consulate General of Pakistan in Munich and are working to establish Iqbal-Goethe Center in Heidelberg,” the foreign minister said in a tweet, following his announcement at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said, “Bilaterally, we deeply value our longstanding relations with Germany, now in our 70th year of friendship”.

He said Pakistan attached high value to its relations with Germany and underscored the resolve to comprehensively upgrade the overall relationship.

The year 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Germany. A range of events are envisaged by the two countries to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner.__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan to open consulate general in Germany’s Munich

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday announced to open the country’s consulate... more»

EU says bloc should support Afghan neighbours

The European Union should provide financial support to countries neighbouring Afghanistan to help... more»

Luxembourg slams Austria, Slovenia for refusing to take in Afghan refugees

Luxembourg’s foreign minister on Tuesday harshly criticized Austrian Chancellor Sebastian... more»

Eight injured in drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

A bomb-laden drone on Tuesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding eight... more»

Irish population tops 5m for first time since 1851 census

The population of the Republic of Ireland stands at an estimated 5.01 million, according to the... more»

India holds talks with senior Taliban official, first since fall of Kabul

NEW DELHI: India’s ambassador to Qatar held talks with a top Taliban leader on Tuesday, the... more»

Iran successfully tests homemade Mersad-16 missile system

The Iranian military has successfully trialed its latest indigenously developed defense hardware... more»

Pakistan: CTD kills 11 suspected terrorists in Quetta

Eleven alleged terrorists belonging to a proscribed organisation were killed during a... more»

Austrian court rules to extradite Turkish businessman to Turkey

An Austrian court has ruled to extradite a Turkish businessman to Turkey where he is being... more»

‘We are not ISIS’: Children among at least 6 Afghan civilians killed in US drone strike in Kabul

Several children were among at least six civilians who were killed in a US drone strike targeting... more»

Search

Back to Top