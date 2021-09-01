Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / EU says bloc should support Afghan neighbours
EU says bloc should support Afghan neighbours

EU says bloc should support Afghan neighbours

Europe 2021-09-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The European Union should provide financial support to countries neighbouring Afghanistan to help them manage refugees fleeing the Taliban, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said in an interview published Monday. The return of the hardline Islamist group to power in Kabul on August 15 has plunged the future of many Afghans into uncertainty and sparked concern that millions may seek refuge in neighbouring countries and Europe.

“We will have to increase cooperation with the neighbouring countries to resolve issues related to Afghanistan. We must help them with the first refugee wave,” JosepBorrell told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper.

“Afghans fleeing the country are not going to reach Rome in the first place, but maybe Tashkent (in Uzbekistan). We need to help those countries that will be on the front line.” Asked if they would receive European financial assistance to host Afghan refugees, he said: “The absorption capacity of Europe has its limits and nothing can be done without strong cooperation. “Neighbouring countries will be affected more and earlier than Europe. So, yes: that also means giving those countries financial support as we have done with Turkey.”

In 2016, Turkey inked a deal with the EU to stem the flow of migrants to Europe in return for some incentives including financial assistance. Turkey currently hosts some 3.7 million refugees from the conflict in Syria. Borrell said the crisis in Afghanistan, sparked by the withdrawal of US troops, had highlighted the need for the EU to have its own military capacity.

“The EU must be able to intervene to protect our interests when the Americans don’t want to be involved,” Borrell said.

“Our first entry force should be made of 5,000 soldiers that we are able to mobilise at short notice. We have EU Battlegroups but these have never been mobilised. We need to be able to act quickly.”__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU says bloc should support Afghan neighbours

The European Union should provide financial support to countries neighbouring Afghanistan to help... more»

Luxembourg slams Austria, Slovenia for refusing to take in Afghan refugees

Luxembourg’s foreign minister on Tuesday harshly criticized Austrian Chancellor Sebastian... more»

Eight injured in drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

A bomb-laden drone on Tuesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding eight... more»

Irish population tops 5m for first time since 1851 census

The population of the Republic of Ireland stands at an estimated 5.01 million, according to the... more»

India holds talks with senior Taliban official, first since fall of Kabul

NEW DELHI: India’s ambassador to Qatar held talks with a top Taliban leader on Tuesday, the... more»

Iran successfully tests homemade Mersad-16 missile system

The Iranian military has successfully trialed its latest indigenously developed defense hardware... more»

Pakistan: CTD kills 11 suspected terrorists in Quetta

Eleven alleged terrorists belonging to a proscribed organisation were killed during a... more»

Austrian court rules to extradite Turkish businessman to Turkey

An Austrian court has ruled to extradite a Turkish businessman to Turkey where he is being... more»

‘We are not ISIS’: Children among at least 6 Afghan civilians killed in US drone strike in Kabul

Several children were among at least six civilians who were killed in a US drone strike targeting... more»

Palestinian President Abbas holds rare talks with Israeli minister

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has held his first official meeting with a senior Israeli in... more»

Search

Back to Top