Pakistan committed to criminalize enforced disappearances: Shireen Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari says Pakistan is moving forward in its commitment to criminalize enforced disappearances.

In a series of tweets on the occasion of International Day for the victims of Enforced Disappearances, she said a bill on enforced disappearances, prepared in consultations with the stakeholders, has been approved unanimously by National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior.

The minister said there can never be any place for enforced disappearances in a democracy.

Dr Shireen Mazari said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan met Baloch families of disappeared who shared their list of missing family members. She said some have since returned home while others are being traced. __The Nationa