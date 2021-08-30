Pakistan: PDM to march on Islamabad to oust PM Imran’s govt

KARACHI: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to march towards Islamabad under the leadership of JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government.

Addressing a PDM rally in Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday, he said PM Imran made false promises to the people of Sindh and Karachi.

“In 2019, [PM] Imran [Khan] Niazi announced Rs162 billion for Sindh and Karachi and then in 2020 he announced developmental package worth Rs1,100 billion for the province.”

Shehbaz said except few pennies, PM Imran did not fulfil his promise of providing funds to the province.

He credited his elder brother and former premier Nawaz Sharif for stabilising country’s economy and restoring law and order in the port city.

“Nawaz Sharif in collaboration with the provincial government eliminated the menace of extortion and sack-packed bodies from Karachi,” he added.

“When Nawaz Sharif became prime minister [in 2013] the economy was on verge of collapse but he initiated CPEC and installed power projects and added 11,000 MW in the national grid.”

Shehbaz said prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed due to the “flawed policies” of PM Imran-led government.

“Imran Khan while sitting in sprawling palace of Bani Gala talks about making Pakistan a Madina-like state.”

Shehbaz said PM Imran is unaware of the issues being faced by the masses and pledged that if PDM is elected into power it will get rid of inflation, unemployment and other prevailing issues.

Ousted via conspiracies

Addressing the rally from London via a video link, Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan is on the verge of “destruction” because of the conspiracies hatched against democracy by a few individuals.

The former premier said that if he was not ousted from power through “conspiracies” then the situation of the country would have been much better today.

“Elected prime minister was removed from power through ‘Panama episode’ and Imran Khan was installed into power through rigged elections,” he added.

Nawaz blamed the undemocratic forces for the country’s downfall, saying a handful of people have occupied the resources of the country while the masses were suffering due to inflation and unemployment.

He added that few individuals have sabotaged the country’s democratic system by stealing the people’s mandate.

‘Revolution’

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged his supporters to stand up to bring revolution in the country, calling PTI-led government “illegitimate” which came into power through “backdoor”.

“Fake rulers have destroyed the country’s economy and foreign policy during their three years in power,” said Fazl.

While calling PTI government selected, Fazl said: “Everyone should abide their oath and not violate their constitutional boundaries.”

Fazl said that PDM parties are determined to restore the true democracy and supremacy of the parliament in the country.

He said that the PTI-led government was lying about economic statistics and the current GDP growth rate has entered into negative territory. “We will fulfil our promises that we made to the people… keep your spirits high and don’t be afraid,” he remarked.

Fazl said that the country’s economy can never prosper with weak foreign policy and added that PDM wanted cordial ties with all countries including India.

Commenting on the Afghan situation, the JUI-F chief urged the United States to accept its defeat in the war-torn country.

He appreciated the Afghan Taliban’s statements regarding announcing amnesty for all and making an inclusive government. “Taliban have forgiven all and invited all segments of society to be part of the government… Afghan people should accept them [Taliban],” said the JUI-F chief.

The PDM, which had lost its political steam after the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) parted ways with it earlier this year, have decided to organise another round of countrywide jalsas to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The top leadership of the PDM, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif, and National Party President Dr Abdul Malik addressed the participants. Shah Owais Noorani, Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini and Sajid Mir were also among the speakers.

Security measures

Along with the local administration, a 10,000-strong squad of JUI-F volunteers performed security duties inside the park. The organisers had also installed walkthrough gates at all entrances of the venue.

A JUI-F spokesperson said special arrangements were made for parking and security around the venue in collaboration with the district administration and separate routes were announced for the arrival of political caravans to the venue.

Moreover, various committees were established to take care of internal security, traffic control, coronavirus SOPs and other issues at the venue. A temporary canteen for food and drinks was also set up to facilitate the political workers attending the gathering.

Will women participate?

The PDM came under fire yesterday after one of its office bearers said the Karachi rally will not include women political workers of the opposition parties. JUI-F Sindh General Secretary Rashid Soomro said the decision had been made with the consensus of all member parties of the PDM.

The JUI-F provincial leader’s remarks drew flak from various political leaders. Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari also tweeted against it, stating that the, “PDM banning women from attending jalsas is pathetic”.

PPP’s Sherry Rehman also tweeted asking if barring women from the venue was a PDM policy?

However, PDM leaders were quick to clarify, saying the jalsa was inclusive. JUI-F chief Fazl responded to the criticism, saying women will participate in the PDM rally and be provided with protection.

National Party MPA Sanaullah Baloch also tweeted, saying all citizens were allowed in the rally irrespective of “sex, race, religion, caste and regional affiliations”.__Tribune.com