Blast rocks Afghan capital Kabul near airport

Blast rocks Afghan capital Kabul near airport

A loud explosion rocked a northern part of the Afghan capital Kabul close to the airport, the site of a terrorist attack that took major casualties just last Thursday, a source confirmed to Anadolu Agency.

A source in the country’s Health Ministry, who requested not to be named since he was not authorized to brief the media, said a rocket fired from an unknown direction hit a residential area near Hamid Karzai International Airport in the early evening.

Casualties are feared, but no immediate details were available.

US President Joe Biden had warned an attack was “very likely” at this time, as the clock is ticking for the full withdrawal of US forces by the deadline this Tuesday set by the Taliban, who took control of Kabul on Aug. 15.__The Nation

