Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Mariners pause NATO drill, save Caretta Caretta
Mariners pause NATO drill, save Caretta Caretta

Mariners pause NATO drill, save Caretta Caretta

Europe 2021-08-29, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Turkish mariners serving at the mine hunter TCG Alanya ship, participating in a NATO military exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, paused a drill after noticing a Caretta Caretta in the fishlines.

The soldiers in the Turkish mine hunter realized a Caretta Caretta floundering over the sea and saw that it could not move due to the fishlines that trapped it.

Later, NATO commanders paused the drill and the Turkish mariners approached the Caretta Caretta, freeing it from the fishlines.

The soldiers continued the drill after freeing the sea creature from the fishlines on Aug. 26.

Four NATO ships including TCG Alanya were conducting transition training within the scope of the NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two Drill (SNMCMG2).

The military drill continued after the rescue operation.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US troops have begun leaving Kabul airport: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: US troops have begun their withdrawal from Kabul airport, Pentagon spokesperson John... more»

On Afghanistan, Pakistan walks tightrope of optimism and caution

Pakistan’s government, long accused of providing overt logistical and other support to the... more»

Iran says it has reciprocal response ready for America’s ‘other options’

A top Iranian official on Saturday accused US President Joe Biden of illegally threatening his... more»

Mariners pause NATO drill, save Caretta Caretta

Turkish mariners serving at the mine hunter TCG Alanya ship, participating in a NATO military... more»

HOW GRATEFUL WILL THE U.S. BE?

Michael R. Czinkota The other day I was watching a Tucker Carlson Talkshow with a focus on... more»

APHC concerned over detainees’ plight in Kashmir prisons

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed concern over the plight of illegally... more»

Ex-EU Brexit negotiator Barnier announces French presidential bid

Michel Barnier, the European Union’s former Brexit negotiator, has said he will participate in... more»

At least 17 dead in chemical factory fire in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 17 factory workers have so far died and two members of a fire fighting team... more»

Climate change protesters target London’s financial center

Targeting city’s financial heart, Extinction Rebellion protesters continued their protests on... more»

Russia to kit out warships with new ‘aircraft carrier killer’ rockets as standoff with West continues to heat up on high seas

Warships and boats of the Russian Navy will soon be carrying advanced new missiles designed to... more»

Search

Back to Top