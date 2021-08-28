At least 17 dead in chemical factory fire in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 17 factory workers have so far died and two members of a fire fighting team injured after a blaze erupted in a chemical factory in Mehran Town area of Korangi in Karachi on Friday.

Owing to the severity of the fire, it was reported that all of the city’s fire tenders had to be assembled to aid rescue efforts. Soon after, fire brigade officials declared the blaze to be a third-degree fire.

Officials also noted that several workers were still trapped inside the factory, and there was a risk of them suffocating to death inside the factory. They added that efforts were underway to tear down the factory’s walls to let the smoke out.

According to sources, 13 bodies had so far been recovered from the second floor of the factory. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

It was further reported that a firefighter fell from the building during the operation and was seriously injured. The bodies and injured have been shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Hospital.

CM, governor take notice

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, and sought a report from the commissioner Karachi and the labour department.

He questioned how the incident took place and whether any security measures were in place. “How did so many casualties occur?” Shah further inquired.

The chief minister also directed relevant authorities to provide full support to the families of the deceased workers.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also lamented the deaths of the labourers killed in the factory fire. He prayed for the deceased labourers and wished profound patience for the bereaved families.

Ismail directed to ensure a timely treatment for those injured in the incident.

‘Several rescuers fainted’

Talking to media persons, Director Health Karachi Dr Akram Sultan said the incident took place in a leather factory.

He said that the rescue vehicles made their way into the premises of the factory by breaking down its walls along the front and back gates.

“There was intense heat inside the factory despite the cooling process because of which several rescue workers fainted,” he said.

Dr Sultan further stated that seven of the bodies had been identified, while DNA and other tests will be conducted to identify the rest of the victims.

Inspection report sought

Meanwhile, Secretary Labour Rasheed Ahmed Solangi has directed the Joint Director Labour East and Joint Director Safety and Health to reach the site of the incident.

He also directed them to furnish a detailed report of the reasons within 24 hours. Solangi also asked the officials as to when the last inspection of the factory was carried out.

Shehbaz cancels welcome programmes

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif stopped the party’s members from according him a welcome upon his arrival at the Karachi airport in view of the tragic incident.

According to PML-N Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah, all programmes pertaining to the PML-N president’s welcome to Karachi had been postponed. He urged PML-N workers to refrain from heading to the airport to welcome the party’s chief.__Tribune.com