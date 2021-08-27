Voice Of Vienna

Final flights for several European countries

International 2021-08-27, by Comments Off 0
As the security situation around Kabul airport deteriorates, Belgium and Denmark have completed their last evacuation flights and Dutch flights are also coming to an end today. The Dutch government says it has been told by the US they have to leave.

Germany hasn’t confirmed its plans but several reports say today’s four flights out could be the last, before the German military is largely flown out tomorrow. This is video of one of the final German planes leaving a base in Uzbekistan for Kabul this morning:

French PM Jean Castex said on national radio this morning that the last plane would leave tomorrow evening – after that “we can’t go on with evacuations from the airport at Kabul”, he told RTL radio.

Belgian PM Alexander De Croo said the last Belgian plane out of Kabul reached Islamabad at 21:30 Pakistan time last night. The decision was taken, he said, because “the situation deteriorated very significantly during the day” and Belgian authorities had got word of the threat of a suicide bombing.

Dutch TV has shown pictures of a harrowing moment on a bus carrying evacuees outside the airport. Seven people who didn’t have Dutch passports were “manhandled off the bus” by the Taliban, a source told the Nieuwsuur programme. The bus was one of three carrying 120 people – it took 24 hours for the buses to be allowed into the airport.

Source: BBC

