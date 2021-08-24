Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / UK: 50+ arrests made after Extinction Rebellion protest shuts down London street
UK: 50+ arrests made after Extinction Rebellion protest shuts down London street

UK: 50+ arrests made after Extinction Rebellion protest shuts down London street

Europe 2021-08-24, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Dozens of environmental activists with Extinction Rebellion were arrested after taking to the streets of London for a major protest, chaining themselves to objects – and each other – to shut down a busy junction in the city.

The environmentalist group gathered near London’s Trafalgar Square on Monday, where protesters attempted to shut down a roundabout, some chaining themselves to a pink, 4-meter tall structure carrying the words “Come to the table.” Others were seen crawling under cars in an effort to block the road.

The demonstration came soon after Extinction Rebellion declared a new protest campaign it dubbed “the Impossible Rebellion,” saying it plans to hold “disruptive actions” across London for two weeks straight, including “occupations” of public spaces.

“Everyone’s really excited for the next two weeks,” one protester told local media. “We’re looking forward to disrupting London in general.”

With the activists having announced their intentions, however, police were out in force at the protest site, forming a tight perimeter before making at least 52 arrests throughout the day.

Officers were seen gearing up to remove demonstrators, and later carrying out arrests, in some cases dragging away non-compliant protesters.

A number of children were also seen at the gathering, including an 11-year-old girl who delivered a speech echoing the environmental group’s message.

“The animals and plants had this planet before we did, and we came and destroyed it,” she told the crowd, adding “We did this, so we need to fix it.”

Before the arrests began, police reportedly announced through a loudspeaker that the protest had been declared an unlawful gathering, sharing an order on social media while saying the demonstration could result in “serious disorder, damage, disruption or intimidation.”

By around 8:30pm local time, only a small number of protesters were left at the site, with the rest cleared away by police or leaving on their own accord. Even as the event died down, the pink ‘table’ structure was still seen in the road after sundown, with a sizable group of officers milling around nearby to contain the remaining protesters.

Earlier on Monday, Extinction Rebellion co-founder Gail Bradbrook clashed with a local radio host during an interview, stoking criticism after she acknowledged she drives a diesel car and had traveled on fuel-guzzling airliners for vacations. While she argued she can’t afford a more eco-friendly electric vehicle, the host nonetheless dubbed her a “hypocrite” during the exchange, which triggered similar commentary online.

Extinction Rebellion is a collective of climate change activists, known for its prediction of an imminent climate catastrophe and colourful theatrics. The protesters urge the UK to go carbon-free by 2025, arguing that the government must declare a “climate emergency.”

Source: RT.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UK: 50+ arrests made after Extinction Rebellion protest shuts down London street

Dozens of environmental activists with Extinction Rebellion were arrested after taking to the... more»

Kashmir: Police claim Top LeT commander, his aide killed in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 23: A top commander of LeT and his deputy were killed in a brief shootout in... more»

Afghan Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends withdrawal deadline

The Taliban will not announce the makeup of its government until the United States completes its... more»

Germans shot Afghan security guards at Kabul airport after unknown SNIPER opened fire – reports

In the first actual attack on the Kabul airport since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, an... more»

Israeli attack on Gaza Strip ‘apparently broke the law’, HRW says

Israeli air raids that demolished four high-rise buildings in the besieged Gaza Strip during its... more»

Turkey taking all necessary measures against migrant pressure: Erdoğan

Turkey will continue to conduct intensive international diplomacy in the face of unfolding... more»

Poland to build Belarus border fence after migrant influx

Poland has said it will build a fence on its border with Belarus to curb an influx of migrants it... more»

Russia, Iran, China to hold naval drills in Persian Gulf late this year

Russia, Iran and China will hold joint naval exercises CHIRU in the Persian Gulf area in the... more»

Afghan security forces member killed in gunfight with ‘unknown assailants,’ as US & German troops join battle at Kabul airport

At least one member of the Afghan security forces guarding Kabul’s airport has been killed after... more»

Pakistan, India issue diplomatic visas to each other after 28-month hiatus

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad and New Delhi have issued assignment visas to each other’s diplomats... more»

Search

Back to Top