Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Poland to build Belarus border fence after migrant influx
Poland to build Belarus border fence after migrant influx

Poland to build Belarus border fence after migrant influx

Europe 2021-08-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Poland has said it will build a fence on its border with Belarus to curb an influx of migrants it has accused the Belarusian government of driving.

Poland and fellow EU states Lithuania and Latvia have seen sharp increases in migrants from the Middle East and Asia.

They say many of the migrants are being flown into Belarus and being pushed across border by authorities.

The EU has accused Belarus of using migrants as a weapon in response to sanctions, which it denies.

The sanctions were imposed in June over Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s crackdown on protesters and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board a Ryanair flight that was forced to land in Minsk.

On Monday the prime ministers of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia called on the United Nations to intervene in a dispute with Belarus over migration.

In a joint statement, the four countries said “the issue of abusing migrants” should be raised at the UN Security Council, an international peacekeeping body.

Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak later tweeted that a 2.5m-high (8.2ft) “solid fence” would be built along his country’s border with Belarus.

“Soon I will present the details of the additional participation of the armed forces,” Mr Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

More than 900 soldiers are already assisting guards on Poland’s 400km (248 mile) frontier with Belarus. They have laid 150km of barbed wire coils on the border.

Last week, the government said 1,935 people had tried to cross into Poland from Belarus so far this month.

Of those, 1,175 have been sent back and 760 were sent to foreigner migrant centres in Poland. In the whole of 2020, 122 people crossed the border illegally and were detained.

Poland, Latvia and Lithuania are all trying to block or push back migrants who attempt illegal crossings.

This has led to stand-offs with Belarusian border guards. In one recent incident, Belarusian officers in riot gear were filmed apparently entering Lithuanian territory to push a group of migrants over the border.

On the Poland-Belarus border, another stand-off has left a group of Afghan migrants stranded for days.

Poland’s border guard says a group of 24 migrants is sandwiched between armed guards on both sides of the border.

On Monday, Mr Lukashenko accused Poland of arranging a “border conflict” and violating Belarusian territory.

Mr Lukashenko has repeatedly warned that Belarusian authorities will no longer stop illegal migrants from crossing into the territories of EU members.

Meanwhile in Lithuania, the government said it would complete a 508km fence along its border with Belarus by September 2022.

More than 4,100 mostly Iraqi migrants have entered Lithuania illegally from Belarus so far this year.__Courtesy BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Police claim Top LeT commander, his aide killed in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 23: A top commander of LeT and his deputy were killed in a brief shootout in... more»

Afghan Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends withdrawal deadline

The Taliban will not announce the makeup of its government until the United States completes its... more»

Germans shot Afghan security guards at Kabul airport after unknown SNIPER opened fire – reports

In the first actual attack on the Kabul airport since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, an... more»

Israeli attack on Gaza Strip ‘apparently broke the law’, HRW says

Israeli air raids that demolished four high-rise buildings in the besieged Gaza Strip during its... more»

Turkey taking all necessary measures against migrant pressure: Erdoğan

Turkey will continue to conduct intensive international diplomacy in the face of unfolding... more»

Poland to build Belarus border fence after migrant influx

Poland has said it will build a fence on its border with Belarus to curb an influx of migrants it... more»

Russia, Iran, China to hold naval drills in Persian Gulf late this year

Russia, Iran and China will hold joint naval exercises CHIRU in the Persian Gulf area in the... more»

Afghan security forces member killed in gunfight with ‘unknown assailants,’ as US & German troops join battle at Kabul airport

At least one member of the Afghan security forces guarding Kabul’s airport has been killed after... more»

Pakistan, India issue diplomatic visas to each other after 28-month hiatus

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad and New Delhi have issued assignment visas to each other’s diplomats... more»

Captain martyred, 2 soldiers injured in IED blast in (Pakistan’s) Balochistan: ISPR

A Pakistan Army captain was martyred and two soldiers were injured after their vehicle hit an... more»

Search

Back to Top