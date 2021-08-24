Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Afghan Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends withdrawal deadline
Afghan Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends withdrawal deadline

Afghan Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends withdrawal deadline

International 2021-08-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Taliban will not announce the makeup of its government until the United States completes its troop withdrawal, two sources in the movement told AFP on Monday.

“It has been decided that the formation of the government and cabinet will not be announced as long as a single US soldier is present in Afghanistan,” a Taliban source said, and this was confirmed by a second insider.

The Taliban also warned that there would be “consequences” if the United States and its allies extend the presence of troops in Afghanistan beyond next week, as chaos continued to overwhelm Kabul airport.

The rapid fall of the country to the hardliners last weekend shocked Western nations, coming just two weeks before an August 31 deadline for all troops to fully withdraw from the country.

To manage the chaotic airlifting of foreigners and Afghans — many of whom fear reprisals for working with Western nations — thousands of soldiers have poured back into Afghanistan, with pressure growing on Washington to extend the deadline.

But the Taliban, who have so far sought to strike a more moderate tone, showed no willingness to compromise on the US pullout.

“If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations — the answer is no. Or there would be consequences,” Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen told Sky News on Monday.

Staying beyond the agreed deadline would be “extending occupation”, he added.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Police claim Top LeT commander, his aide killed in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 23: A top commander of LeT and his deputy were killed in a brief shootout in... more»

Afghan Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends withdrawal deadline

The Taliban will not announce the makeup of its government until the United States completes its... more»

Germans shot Afghan security guards at Kabul airport after unknown SNIPER opened fire – reports

In the first actual attack on the Kabul airport since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, an... more»

Israeli attack on Gaza Strip ‘apparently broke the law’, HRW says

Israeli air raids that demolished four high-rise buildings in the besieged Gaza Strip during its... more»

Turkey taking all necessary measures against migrant pressure: Erdoğan

Turkey will continue to conduct intensive international diplomacy in the face of unfolding... more»

Poland to build Belarus border fence after migrant influx

Poland has said it will build a fence on its border with Belarus to curb an influx of migrants it... more»

Russia, Iran, China to hold naval drills in Persian Gulf late this year

Russia, Iran and China will hold joint naval exercises CHIRU in the Persian Gulf area in the... more»

Afghan security forces member killed in gunfight with ‘unknown assailants,’ as US & German troops join battle at Kabul airport

At least one member of the Afghan security forces guarding Kabul’s airport has been killed after... more»

Pakistan, India issue diplomatic visas to each other after 28-month hiatus

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad and New Delhi have issued assignment visas to each other’s diplomats... more»

Captain martyred, 2 soldiers injured in IED blast in (Pakistan’s) Balochistan: ISPR

A Pakistan Army captain was martyred and two soldiers were injured after their vehicle hit an... more»

Search

Back to Top