Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Afghan security forces member killed in gunfight with ‘unknown assailants,’ as US & German troops join battle at Kabul airport
Afghan security forces member killed in gunfight with ‘unknown assailants,’ as US & German troops join battle at Kabul airport

Afghan security forces member killed in gunfight with ‘unknown assailants,’ as US & German troops join battle at Kabul airport

International 2021-08-23, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

At least one member of the Afghan security forces guarding Kabul’s airport has been killed after a firefight broke out with unknown assailants near the air hub, the German military has revealed.

One Afghan security forces member was killed and three others were wounded, the Bundeswehr said in a tweet on Monday.

No German soldiers were harmed in the skirmish, according to the Bundeswehr.

Chaos and disorder have mired evacuation efforts at the capital’s airport since the Taliban seized Kabul on August 15. Numerous people have been killed as thousands of Afghans continue to gather outside the air hub in hopes of securing a flight out of the country. Shootings and stampedes have claimed several lives, while at least two people reportedly plunged to their deaths after trying to cling to a US military transport aircraft that took off from the airport.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Afghan security forces member killed in gunfight with ‘unknown assailants,’ as US & German troops join battle at Kabul airport

At least one member of the Afghan security forces guarding Kabul’s airport has been killed after... more»

Pakistan, India issue diplomatic visas to each other after 28-month hiatus

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad and New Delhi have issued assignment visas to each other’s diplomats... more»

Captain martyred, 2 soldiers injured in IED blast in (Pakistan’s) Balochistan: ISPR

A Pakistan Army captain was martyred and two soldiers were injured after their vehicle hit an... more»

Afghanistan: US orders civilian jets to join evacuation

The US has enlisted commercial planes to help with the evacuation of people from Afghanistan. A... more»

Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover

Haunted by a 2015 migration crisis fuelled by the Syrian war, European leaders desperately want to... more»

‘Everything comes to an end’: Sweden’s PM announces 2nd resignation in 2 months

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven will resign, again, following a tumultuous summer of... more»

Iran backs ‘decisive response’ to sanctions & threats, will expand defense beyond borders

With this statement, Iran is sending a warning message to the United States and its allies that... more»

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghan reprisals

The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and... more»

‘Punish the perpetrators’: China presses Pakistan for ‘practical measures’ after Gwadar attack

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan on Saturday “strongly condemned” a suicide attack targeting a... more»

French protesters rally against COVID health pass

Thousands of people have marched in cities across France to protest the COVID-19 health pass that... more»

Search

Back to Top