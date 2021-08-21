Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / NATO halts all support to Afghan authorities
NATO halts all support to Afghan authorities

NATO halts all support to Afghan authorities

International 2021-08-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

NATO on Friday announced the suspension of all support to Afghan authorities and called for “adherence to international norms and standards on human rights and international humanitarian law in all circumstances.”

Meeting to discuss “the grave events in Afghanistan,” the foreign ministers of the NATO member countries released a joint statement urging the authorities in the war-torn country to “respect and facilitate” the safe and orderly departure of “our citizens, partner country nationals, and at-risk Afghans.”

The ministers also vowed to maintain “close operational coordination” throughout the evacuation efforts at the airport.

“We call on all parties in Afghanistan to work in good faith to establish an inclusive and representative government, including with the meaningful participation of women and minority groups,” the statement said.

It went on to urge authorities “to safeguard the human rights of all Afghans, particularly women, children, and minorities” in the country.

Upholding the rule of law and allowing unhindered humanitarian access are also among Afghanistan’s international obligations, the ministers noted.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan after taking Kabul on Aug. 15, forcing the president and other top officials to leave the country.

The unexpected takeover has triggered a rush to flee Afghanistan, including by civilians who assisted foreign soldiers or groups and now fear Taliban retribution.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Alexei Navalny: UK sanctions for seven Russians over poisoning

The UK is imposing asset freezes and travel bans on seven Russian nationals linked to the... more»

Merkel and Putin clash over Navalny during talks in Moscow

Vladimir Putin has denied accusations that Alexey Navalny was jailed for his political activities... more»

India to make defence requirements open, barring sensitive areas

New Delhi, Aug 20 : In an attempt to make defence procurement more transparent, Defence Minister... more»

Turkey is not Europe’s refugee warehouse: Erdoğan

Turkey is not Europe’s refugee warehouse, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, slamming... more»

Beijing taunts Washington, claiming Afghanistan is another example that military intervention doesn’t work

Beijing has issued a further rebuke of Washington’s foreign policy, claiming the fall of Kabul... more»

NATO halts all support to Afghan authorities

NATO on Friday announced the suspension of all support to Afghan authorities and called for... more»

UN chief ready to talk to Taliban once leadership is clear

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday he is ready to speak with the Taliban once the... more»

Four former Turkish generals jailed for 1997 ‘postmodern’ coup

Four retired generals handed life sentences for their roles in Turkey’s 1997 military coup were... more»

UK, France & Germany criticize Iran’s uranium enrichment despite nuclear deal falling apart due to US withdrawal & sanctions

London, Berlin and Paris have once again expressed their concerns over Iran’s continued uranium... more»

Son of slain Afghan hero Massoud vows resistance, seeks support

The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, one of the main leaders of Afghanistan’s anti-Soviet... more»

Search

Back to Top