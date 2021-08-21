NATO halts all support to Afghan authorities

NATO on Friday announced the suspension of all support to Afghan authorities and called for “adherence to international norms and standards on human rights and international humanitarian law in all circumstances.”

Meeting to discuss “the grave events in Afghanistan,” the foreign ministers of the NATO member countries released a joint statement urging the authorities in the war-torn country to “respect and facilitate” the safe and orderly departure of “our citizens, partner country nationals, and at-risk Afghans.”

The ministers also vowed to maintain “close operational coordination” throughout the evacuation efforts at the airport.

“We call on all parties in Afghanistan to work in good faith to establish an inclusive and representative government, including with the meaningful participation of women and minority groups,” the statement said.

It went on to urge authorities “to safeguard the human rights of all Afghans, particularly women, children, and minorities” in the country.

Upholding the rule of law and allowing unhindered humanitarian access are also among Afghanistan’s international obligations, the ministers noted.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan after taking Kabul on Aug. 15, forcing the president and other top officials to leave the country.

The unexpected takeover has triggered a rush to flee Afghanistan, including by civilians who assisted foreign soldiers or groups and now fear Taliban retribution.__The Nation