Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / India to make defence requirements open, barring sensitive areas
India to make defence requirements open, barring sensitive areas

India to make defence requirements open, barring sensitive areas

International 2021-08-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

New Delhi, Aug 20 : In an attempt to make defence procurement more transparent, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to publish all relevant details on the ministry’s website, barring those which are sensitive, a statement said on Friday.

The defence industry has regularly pitched for providing greater access to the details of procurements planned by the Defence Ministry, especially with regard to cost, quantity, offsets, trials, transfer of technology and others which are being envisaged at the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) stage.

To promote ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and provide more transparency in capital acquisition process, and aligning with the aspirations of industry, the Minister has approved a proposal mandating the service headquarters to publish the relevant details on the their and the ministry websites, within one week of receipt of approvals.

“The details shared will be subject to sensitivities keeping the security aspect in mind,” the ministry statement said.

This is an important step towards greater transparency and information symmetry and will provide an opportunity to the additional vendors, who did not respond to the Request for Information but wish to express interest for receipt of Request for Proposal and submission of bid, it said.

This timely visibility will enable the industry to plan technology tie-ups with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), initiate the process to set up production lines, and augment production capacity in anticipation of the orders likely to be placed.__GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Alexei Navalny: UK sanctions for seven Russians over poisoning

The UK is imposing asset freezes and travel bans on seven Russian nationals linked to the... more»

Merkel and Putin clash over Navalny during talks in Moscow

Vladimir Putin has denied accusations that Alexey Navalny was jailed for his political activities... more»

India to make defence requirements open, barring sensitive areas

New Delhi, Aug 20 : In an attempt to make defence procurement more transparent, Defence Minister... more»

Turkey is not Europe’s refugee warehouse: Erdoğan

Turkey is not Europe’s refugee warehouse, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, slamming... more»

Beijing taunts Washington, claiming Afghanistan is another example that military intervention doesn’t work

Beijing has issued a further rebuke of Washington’s foreign policy, claiming the fall of Kabul... more»

NATO halts all support to Afghan authorities

NATO on Friday announced the suspension of all support to Afghan authorities and called for... more»

UN chief ready to talk to Taliban once leadership is clear

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday he is ready to speak with the Taliban once the... more»

Four former Turkish generals jailed for 1997 ‘postmodern’ coup

Four retired generals handed life sentences for their roles in Turkey’s 1997 military coup were... more»

UK, France & Germany criticize Iran’s uranium enrichment despite nuclear deal falling apart due to US withdrawal & sanctions

London, Berlin and Paris have once again expressed their concerns over Iran’s continued uranium... more»

Son of slain Afghan hero Massoud vows resistance, seeks support

The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, one of the main leaders of Afghanistan’s anti-Soviet... more»

Search

Back to Top