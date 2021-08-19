Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Germany urges Iran to return to Vienna nuclear talks
Germany urges Iran to return to Vienna nuclear talks

Germany urges Iran to return to Vienna nuclear talks

International 2021-08-19, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Germany on Wednesday called on Iran to return to the nuclear talks in Vienna, following another report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Tehran has made progress on its uranium enrichment program.

“I can tell you on behalf of the federal government that the production of uranium metal enriched to 20% and the increase in uranium enrichment capacities to 60% are clearly against the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action],” Christofer Burger, spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry, said at a news conference in Berlin.

“Iran has no plausible civil justification for these steps, but instead gains relevant military knowledge and skills. We see these very negative steps all the more critically as Iran has currently suspended the Vienna nuclear negotiations. If you are not ready to negotiate, you create facts. It doesn’t go together.”

He said Tehran should return to the negotiations in Vienna to reach an agreement.

“We urge Iran to return to the negotiating table with a constructive stance. The US has made extensive offers and is ready to return to the JCPOA. The E3 [Germany, France, and UK] are also ready to continue the talks. Iran should not squander this chance of reaching an agreement,” the spokesperson said.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has repeatedly warned Tehran that negotiations on the 2015 deal “cannot go on indefinitely.”

France, Germany, and the UK, as well as Russia and China, have stepped up diplomatic efforts aimed at preserving the agreement.

Several rounds of talks in the Austrian capital failed to prove a result earlier this year, with disagreements lingering over mutual compliance requirements and US sanctions.

The nuclear negotiations have been at a standstill since the inauguration of Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi, who has said he backs efforts to lift US sanctions.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Germany urges Iran to return to Vienna nuclear talks

Germany on Wednesday called on Iran to return to the nuclear talks in Vienna, following another... more»

US steps up Kabul evacuation, says Taliban pledged ‘safe passage’

WASHINGTON: The White House said Tuesday the Taliban had promised that civilians could travel... more»

Swiss govt says it won’t accept large groups of Afghan refugees

Amid chaotic scenes in Kabul as thousands of Afghans attempt to flee the Taliban takeover,... more»

Turkey to play vital role in stopping Afghan influx to EU: Borrell

MADRID: Turkey will play a big role in preventing the Afghan refugees from entering Europe, a top... more»

How Donald Trump Still Threatens American Democracy.

The American Stress Test ContinuesBy William Cooper Donald Trump’s presidency was an... more»

Kaunas among the top-ranking technological cities of the future

For the second year in a row, Kaunas has received the attention and recognition from the Financial... more»

640 fleeing Afghans cram into dramatic US military flight

A photo shows more than 600 Afghans – women, men, children and the elderly – sitting packed on... more»

Spain gets first tranche of EU virus recovery funds

MADRID: Spain said it has received its first tranche of funds amounting to nine billion euros from... more»

EU foreign policy chief: Taliban ‘WON THE WAR,’ we’ll have to talk to them – and acknowledge mistakes

The EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has said there are many lessons to be learned over... more»

Poland to dismantle disciplinary chamber for judges after EU row

The Polish government moves to dismantle a controversial disciplinary chamber for judges, after... more»

Search

Back to Top