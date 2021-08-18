US embassy staff to remain in Kabul, acting American envoy Wilson says

US President Joe Biden addressed the nation as the situation in Afghanistan becomes ever more chaotic. Meanwhile, most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the country following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul on 15 August.

US President Joe Biden told reporters on 16 August that he stands “squarely behind” his decision to completely pull American forces out of Afghanistan, adding that political leaders in the country were unable to negotiate the future of their nation following the Taliban solidifying its power and capturing Kabul.

American troops in Afghanistan should not participate in a war that the Afghans themselves are not willing to fight, the US President noted.

On 15 August, the Taliban seized Kabul without a fight, as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed if militants had to fight for the city.

Most nations have already reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in Afghanistan following the said events. At least seven Afghans have reportedly died since the takeover of the capital due to chaos at the Kabul International Airport, which includes two armed Afghan men who were allegedly shot and killed by US Marines.__The Nation