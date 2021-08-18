Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US embassy staff to remain in Kabul, acting American envoy Wilson says
US embassy staff to remain in Kabul, acting American envoy Wilson says

US embassy staff to remain in Kabul, acting American envoy Wilson says

International 2021-08-18, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

US President Joe Biden addressed the nation as the situation in Afghanistan becomes ever more chaotic. Meanwhile, most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the country following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul on 15 August.

US President Joe Biden told reporters on 16 August that he stands “squarely behind” his decision to completely pull American forces out of Afghanistan, adding that political leaders in the country were unable to negotiate the future of their nation following the Taliban solidifying its power and capturing Kabul.

American troops in Afghanistan should not participate in a war that the Afghans themselves are not willing to fight, the US President noted.

On 15 August, the Taliban seized Kabul without a fight, as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed if militants had to fight for the city.

Most nations have already reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in Afghanistan following the said events. At least seven Afghans have reportedly died since the takeover of the capital due to chaos at the Kabul International Airport, which includes two armed Afghan men who were allegedly shot and killed by US Marines.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Spain gets first tranche of EU virus recovery funds

MADRID: Spain said it has received its first tranche of funds amounting to nine billion euros from... more»

EU foreign policy chief: Taliban ‘WON THE WAR,’ we’ll have to talk to them – and acknowledge mistakes

The EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has said there are many lessons to be learned over... more»

Poland to dismantle disciplinary chamber for judges after EU row

The Polish government moves to dismantle a controversial disciplinary chamber for judges, after... more»

New Zealand enters nationwide lockdown over one Covid case

New Zealand has announced a snap lockdown after a man tested positive for Covid, the first case in... more»

US embassy staff to remain in Kabul, acting American envoy Wilson says

US President Joe Biden addressed the nation as the situation in Afghanistan becomes ever more... more»

Turkey: Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

While Turkey’s Mediterranean resorts have just emerged out of a massive wildfire disaster, four... more»

Kashmir: Sultan Mehmood becomes AJK’s 28th president

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has been elected as... more»

Afghanistan refugees scheme to be detailed by UK government

Details of a new resettlement scheme for Afghan refugees are to be announced soon, Downing Street... more»

UN Security Council calls for talks to form new Afghan government

The United Nations Security Council is calling for talks to create a new government in Afghanistan... more»

1,000 people evacuated in rural Spain as wildfire blazes through 12,000 hectares of land

Spanish officials have confirmed that around 1,000 people have been evacuated from the rural... more»

Search

Back to Top