Kashmir: Sultan Mehmood becomes AJK’s 28th president

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has been elected as the 28th president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Sultan, who joined PTI in 2015, secured 34 votes against his rival, joint opposition candidate Mian Abdul Waheed, who got 16 votes.

The tenure of the incumbent president Sardar Masood Khan will end on Aug 24. The AJK Supreme Court chief justice will administer the oath to the new president on the same day. Barrister Sultan has served as the prime minister of Azad Kashmir from 1996-2001.

Sultan Mehmood was a top contender for the post of the AJK prime minister earlier this month. However, Abdul Qayyum Niazi was appointed as the 13th premier by PM Imran Khan after consultations.

Niazi got 33 votes while the joint candidate of the opposition, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, could only secure 15 votes.

Niazi was not in the run for the coveted post and was only included at the eleventh hour.

AJK polls

According to the official results of the July 25 polls, the PTI secured 26 general seats of the AJK Legislative Assembly, followed by 11 by the PPP, six by PML-N and one each by AJKMC and Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party.

Three more PTI candidates were elected unopposed against five seats reserved for women, in addition to one each from the PPP and the PML-N. Later on, the ruling party had won another three reserved seats, raising its strength to 32 in the 53-member house.__Tribune.com

