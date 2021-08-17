Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Channel migrants: Manslaughter charge over man’s death
Channel migrants: Manslaughter charge over man’s death

Channel migrants: Manslaughter charge over man’s death

Europe 2021-08-17, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A man has been charged with manslaughter in France after a migrant died trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat.

A 27-year-old Eritrean man died on Thursday after a boat carrying 36 people began to sink.

French authorities said an Algerian national appeared before a judge on Saturday and is being held in custody.

He was also charged with endangering the lives of others and assisting illegal entry into France.

Nearly 600 migrants reached the UK in small boats on Thursday, with French authorities called to rescue a further 160 people after several boats got into difficulty.

The dead man had been pulled unconscious from the water and was flown to hospital in Calais by helicopter.

Nikolai Posner from migrant charity Utopia 56 spoke to survivors in Dunkirk.

He said the 27-year-old jumped in to lighten the load of the sinking vessel he was on, as his 22-year-old girlfriend watched.

“The boat was starting to sink, so they wanted to reduce weight,” he said, continuing: “The people jumped [into] the water… all the people have thrown all their luggage in the water as well, to make their boat lighter.”

On Sunday, 285 people reached the UK in nine small boats, the Home Office said.

More than 11,000 people have made the journey this year.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UN Security Council calls for talks to form new Afghan government

The United Nations Security Council is calling for talks to create a new government in Afghanistan... more»

1,000 people evacuated in rural Spain as wildfire blazes through 12,000 hectares of land

Spanish officials have confirmed that around 1,000 people have been evacuated from the rural... more»

Channel migrants: Manslaughter charge over man’s death

A man has been charged with manslaughter in France after a migrant died trying to cross the... more»

China says ready for ‘friendly relations’ with Taliban after Kabul takeover

China is ready to deepen “friendly and cooperative” relations with Afghanistan, a government... more»

Turkey evacuates first batch of its citizens from Afghanistan

Some 324 Turkish nationals were brought back to Turkey from Afghanistan through a special Turkish... more»

Flights suspended at airport in Afghanistan’s capital

Flights were suspended at Afghanistan’s main international airport in Kabul on Monday as... more»

England ends self-isolation for Covid contacts

Fully vaccinated people in England are from Aug. 16 no longer be required to self-isolate if they... more»

Trump decries one of ‘greatest defeats in American history’ amid Afghan collapse, calls for Biden to ‘resign in disgrace’

Ex-President Donald Trump excoriated predecessor Joe Biden for allowing one of America’s worst... more»

Pakistan has vital role to bring peace, stability to Afghanistan: Turkish president

ANKARA: Pakistan has a vital duty to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan, where conflicts... more»

‘This is not Saigon’: US rejects comparisons between its Afghanistan and Vietnam exits

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday rejected widespread comparisons between ongoing... more»

Search

Back to Top