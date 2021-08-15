Voice Of Vienna

Turkey rebukes statement by Greece on non-admission of Greek national

Turkey rejected remarks by the Greek Foreign Ministry on the non-admission of a Greek citizen into Turkey.

The statement came after Greece’s Foreign Ministry protested on Aug. 13 against the “wrongful and unjustified detention and deportation order” for a Greek national.

“We find it odd and reject the statement made by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the non-admission of a Greek citizen into our country, holding an ordinary passport, who did not have an official duty and title,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgiç.

Underlining that “the authority to set out entry conditions into a country is the sovereign right of every state,” Bilgiç said the Greek citizen “did not meet the necessary conditions of entry.”

“The Greek citizen, who did not meet the necessary conditions of entry, was denied entry into our country and was sent back to his country following the completion of the process, run in compliance with the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and our laws. During the process, he was enabled to get in contact with his Consulate,” he said.__Hurriyet

