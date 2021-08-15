Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Germany requires quarantine from unvaccinated travelers from US, Turkey, Israel
Germany requires quarantine from unvaccinated travelers from US, Turkey, Israel

Germany requires quarantine from unvaccinated travelers from US, Turkey, Israel

Europe 2021-08-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The German government has upgraded Israel, Turkey and the United States to having a high COVID-19 risk, triggering a minimum five-day quarantine requirement for those who are unvaccinated, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Aug. 13.

Montenegro and Vietnam are also affected by the upgrade, while Portugal has been downgraded and is no longer a high-risk area, with the exception of Lisbon and the Algarve, RKI said.

Beginning on Aug. 15, travelers from the U.S. and Israel who are not vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 will be required to quarantine following their entry into Germany.

For travelers from Turkey, a popular tourism destination for Germans, new rules for travel will go into effect Tuesday.

Those who can present proof of vaccination or recovery will be exempted from the mandatory quarantine. They would only need to complete a digital entry registration.

Unvaccinated travelers will be required to self-isolate at home for five days, and the quarantine requirement will end if they test negative on the fifth day. Otherwise, the mandatory quarantine will continue for five more days.

Germany started to tighten travel rules last month, after a rapid increase in new coronavirus cases, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Last month, Spain and Netherlands were included on Germany’s list of “high-risk areas.” Currently, the list has more than 60 countries, including the UK, several regions of France, Portugal, Russia, Egypt, and South Africa.

This week Germany recorded its highest daily number of infections in three months, as the Delta variant’s prevalence in the country has reached 98%.

Source: Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Taliban capture major northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, draw closer to Kabul

KABUL: Taliban forces captured a major city in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, sending Afghan... more»

Pakistan: 10 killed, several injured in ‘mini truck’ explosion in Karachi

At least 10 people died while several others were injured after an explosion occurred inside a... more»

Turkey rebukes statement by Greece on non-admission of Greek national

Turkey rejected remarks by the Greek Foreign Ministry on the non-admission of a Greek citizen into... more»

Germany requires quarantine from unvaccinated travelers from US, Turkey, Israel

The German government has upgraded Israel, Turkey and the United States to having a high COVID-19... more»

Over 4.66bn COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered worldwide

More than 4.66 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, according... more»

Afghan President Ghani says ‘remobilisation of armed forces top priority’

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday the remobilisation of the country’s armed... more»

US, UK sending troops as Taliban near gates of Kabul

The United States and Britain Friday ordered the deployment of thousands of troops to Afghanistan... more»

Canada vows to resettle 20,000 Afghans, including embassy staff & aid workers, amid fears of Taliban reprisals

The Canadian government has pledged to evacuate and resettle 20,000 Afghans, including women, aid... more»

France to boycott UN anti-racism conference

French President Emmanuel Macron will boycott a United Nations conference on the fight against... more»

BBC condemns Russia’s decision to not renew correspondent’s visa

The BBC has condemned Russia’s decision to not renew the visa of one of its correspondents... more»

Search

Back to Top