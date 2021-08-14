Pakistan: FO extends olive branch to ‘friend’ US after PM’s critical remarks

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Friday that Pakistan considered the United States a “friend” in a statement that appears to downplay the remarks earlier made by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said Washington only found Islamabad useful for clearing the mess in Afghanistan.

Separately, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also said Pakistan “desires long term and multi-domain enduring relationship” with the US in a meeting with the US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler.

During a weekly briefing when the foreign office spokesperson was asked to comment on the prime minister’s remarks, Zahid Hafiz Chahdhri instead of responding directly to the question highlighted the importance Pakistan attached to its ties with the US.

“On Pakistan’s relation with the United States, we believe that both countries have a history of close cooperative relations, which have served our shared interests,” the spokesperson said without directly contradicting or endorsing the premier’s remarks.

But contrary to the impression given by PM Imran, the spokesperson said Pakistan had “convergence of views and interests on a number of key issues including the ongoing Afghan peace process.”

“We both believe that there’s no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and we both want to see peace in Afghanistan,” he added.

He said both Pakistan and the United States support an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan through a process that is owned and led by Afghan themselves.

Pakistan played a key role in facilitating the US-Taliban agreement for peace in Afghanistan in February last year, he maintained.

“We consider the United States a friend and want broad-based relations to achieve our shared objective of peace and prosperity in the region and beyond,” the spokesperson added.

Relations between Pakistan and the US are challenged by the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan with President Joe Biden refusing to speak to PM Imran despite being in office for six months.

Although, the Biden administration officially acknowledges the importance of Pakistan’s role in the Afghan endgame, privately they are not happy with Islamabad’s approach.

Pakistan has maintained that the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw troops without any conditions has complicated the problem and that its influence over the Taliban has diminished.

President Biden has not only been avoiding speaking to the prime minister but also is thought to be not forthcoming to Pakistan’s efforts seeking broad based ties with the US.

“We have repeatedly stated that neither should Pakistan be looked at through the prism of another country, nor should our relations be viewed narrowly,” the spokesperson said.

“We want to build long term, broad-based, comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnerships rather than having transactional relations,” he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan will take all such decisions and pursue policies that are in its national interest and contribute to peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.

To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan always advocated “responsible and orderly” withdrawal of US forces as a hasty drawdown would leave a security vacuum.__Tribune.com