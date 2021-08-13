Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Israel, Morocco to upgrade ties and open embassies, Israeli FM says
Israel, Morocco to upgrade ties and open embassies, Israeli FM says

Israel, Morocco to upgrade ties and open embassies, Israeli FM says

International 2021-08-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

RABAT: Israel and Morocco plan to upgrade their restored diplomatic relations and open embassies within several months, Israel’s foreign minister said during a visit to the North African kingdom on Thursday.

Morocco was one of four Arab countries – along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan – to move towards normalising relations with Israel last year under US-engineered accords.

Those agreements also saw Washington recognise Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, in a diplomatic boon for Rabat.

“We are going to upgrade from liaison offices to embassies,” Yair Lapid told a news conference.

In similar comments to Israeli reporters accompanying him on a two-day trip that began on Wednesday, Lapid was quoted as saying that he had agreed with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita that the embassies would open in two months’ time.

There was no immediate confirmation of Lapid’s remarks by Morocco.

Lapid’s visit was the first by an Israeli foreign minister to Morocco since 2003, after the two countries agreed in December to resume diplomatic relations under a US-brokered deal.

Earlier on Thursday, Lapid inaugurated Israel’s liaison office in Rabat and visited a synagogue in Casablanca.

The deals between Israel and the four Arab states angered Palestinians, who have long relied on Arab support in their quest for statehood in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza. Until last year, only two Arab states – Egypt and Jordan – had forged full ties with Israel.

Morocco cooled mid-level relations with Israel in 2000 in solidarity with the Palestinians, who launched an uprising that year.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

CIA expects no revival of Iran nuclear deal, but Americans warn Israeli officials they won’t go to war over it, according to media

The team of CIA Director William Burns is said to have dashed Israeli hopes for US military action... more»

Israel, Morocco to upgrade ties and open embassies, Israeli FM says

RABAT: Israel and Morocco plan to upgrade their restored diplomatic relations and open embassies... more»

Pakistan successfully test-fires surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi

Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface nuclear-capable... more»

Turkish capital reels from violent protests against Syrians

Anti-migrant protesters have attacked houses, shops and cars owned by Syrians in Turkey’s... more»

Germany suspends deportations to Afghanistan

Germany has suspended deportations of migrants to Afghanistan due to the tense security situation... more»

Germany to halt aid to Afghanistan if Taliban seize power

Germany will suspend millions of dollars in aid to Afghanistan if the Taliban seize Kabul and... more»

US finds Pakistan useful only to clear mess in Afghanistan: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the United States of seeing Pakistan as useful only... more»

Canada violating int’l law by selling arms to Saudis: Report

Canada is violating international law by selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, according to a new... more»

Forceful takeover of Afghanistan will lack int’l support, legitimacy: US

The United States has said that any government that comes to power in Afghanistan ‘at the... more»

Dutch U-turn on deporting Afghans as Taliban keeps gaining ground in the war-torn country

The Netherlands has reversed its decision to send Afghans back to their war-torn country and has... more»

Search

Back to Top