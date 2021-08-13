Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Five people killed in rare mass shooting in Britain
Five people killed in rare mass shooting in Britain

Five people killed in rare mass shooting in Britain

Europe 2021-08-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Police say five people have been killed in a rare mass shooting in the United Kingdom after a gunman opened fire on a house in the city of Plymouth in southwest England.

Armed police and paramedics were sent to the Keyham area of Plymouth, near the city’s docks, at about 6:10pm (17:10 GMT) in response to what was described as a “serious firearms incident” on Thursday evening.

Four people – “two females and two males” – were confirmed dead at the scene while a third woman died in hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement early on Friday morning.

Luke Pollard, a local MP, said a young girl was among those killed on an incident he described as “unspeakably awful”.

“A further male, believed to be the offender was also deceased at the scene. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds,” the police statement said.

“Devon & Cornwall Police would stress this is not a terrorism-related incident,” it added.

The UK has strict rules on gun ownership and one of the lowest rates for gun killings in the world. Mass shootings are rare and gun regulations were tightened further after a man with the legal right to own a firearm burst into a primary school in the Scottish town of Dunblane in 1996 and opened fire on children and teachers, killing 17.

Sharron Turner who lives behind the scene of the shooting, told The Times newspaper that a gunman had “kicked in” the front door of a semidetached house before shooting a young mother and her daughter, who was aged about five. Turner, 57, said she had been told that the man, who was dressed in black and grey, was armed with a semi-automatic weapon.

The gunman then escaped through a park behind the house.

“We heard a number of loud bangs which I said sounded like gunshots,” the paper quoted Turner as saying. “Then he ran into the park and there were further shots.”

British Home Secretary Priti Patel described the incident as “shocking” and urged people to follow police advice.

Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition, also expressed shock at what had happened.

“It’s clear tragedy has hit Keyham,” Starmer wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts are with the families and neighbours of those caught up in this nightmare. I pay tribute to our emergency services who ran towards events we’d all run from.”

Police have cordoned off the area and said investigations were continuing.__Courtesy Aljazeera.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Five people killed in rare mass shooting in Britain

Police say five people have been killed in a rare mass shooting in the United Kingdom after a... more»

CIA expects no revival of Iran nuclear deal, but Americans warn Israeli officials they won’t go to war over it, according to media

The team of CIA Director William Burns is said to have dashed Israeli hopes for US military action... more»

Israel, Morocco to upgrade ties and open embassies, Israeli FM says

RABAT: Israel and Morocco plan to upgrade their restored diplomatic relations and open embassies... more»

Pakistan successfully test-fires surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi

Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface nuclear-capable... more»

Turkish capital reels from violent protests against Syrians

Anti-migrant protesters have attacked houses, shops and cars owned by Syrians in Turkey’s... more»

Germany suspends deportations to Afghanistan

Germany has suspended deportations of migrants to Afghanistan due to the tense security situation... more»

Germany to halt aid to Afghanistan if Taliban seize power

Germany will suspend millions of dollars in aid to Afghanistan if the Taliban seize Kabul and... more»

US finds Pakistan useful only to clear mess in Afghanistan: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the United States of seeing Pakistan as useful only... more»

Canada violating int’l law by selling arms to Saudis: Report

Canada is violating international law by selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, according to a new... more»

Forceful takeover of Afghanistan will lack int’l support, legitimacy: US

The United States has said that any government that comes to power in Afghanistan ‘at the... more»

Search

Back to Top