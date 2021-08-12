Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Turkey summons Swiss diplomat to protest YPG office in Geneva
Turkey summons Swiss diplomat to protest YPG office in Geneva

Turkey summons Swiss diplomat to protest YPG office in Geneva

Europe 2021-08-12, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Foreign Ministry on Aug. 10 summoned the Swiss charge d’affaires in Ankara to protest the opening of an office of the YPG terrorist group in Geneva.

Citing the opening of the YPG’s so-called “Representative Office of the Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria” office in Geneva, a written statement said the ministry asked the Swiss diplomat for an explanation.

Reminding the previous demarches made on this issue to Swiss authorities, it was underlined that attempts of this “bloody terror organization and its affiliated groups to disseminate propaganda and gain legitimacy should not be allowed under any names, such as association or non-governmental organization, or circumstances, and its terror propaganda must be ceased immediately,” said the statement.

“We emphasize that no distinction should be made between terrorist organizations in the fight against terrorism. We remind those who embrace terrorist organizations just because these terrorists do not target themselves that this scourge might one day hit them as well,” it added.

Turkey will resolutely continue its fight against the PKK, which is recognized as a terrorist organization also by the EU, and its affiliated groups everywhere, the ministry noted.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Turkey summons Swiss diplomat to protest YPG office in Geneva

The Foreign Ministry on Aug. 10 summoned the Swiss charge d’affaires in Ankara to protest the... more»

Pro-Russian separatists kill soldier, civilian in eastern Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier and a civilian were killed on Tuesday in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine... more»

UK embassy employee in Berlin arrested for spying

A British man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia. German federal... more»

Poland’s prime minister fires deputy as ruling coalition crumbles

Poland’s prime minister has dismissed the head of a junior coalition partner from government,... more»

Lithuania to build fence on Belarus border to stop migrants

Lithuania’s parliament has voted to build a fence on the Belarus border to stop Iraqis,... more»

Iranian stands trial in Sweden for alleged 1980s war crimes

An Iranian citizen accused of committing war crimes and murder during the final phase of the... more»

UN rights chief urges action to prevent ‘disastrous consequences’ for Afghans

The UN human rights chief on Tuesday called on countries to take action to prevent “disastrous... more»

Pakistan rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of crackdown on overseas dissidents

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Tuesday categorically rejected the... more»

Suspected anti-vax nurse replaced Covid-19 jabs with saline, affecting thousands in Germany, local authorities reveal

More than 8,500 people in a town in northern Germany, who thought they were vaccinated, might have... more»

Kashmir: AJK to elect president on Aug 17

The election for Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s president will take place on August 17 from 10am to... more»

Search

Back to Top