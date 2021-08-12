Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Pro-Russian separatists kill soldier, civilian in eastern Ukraine
Pro-Russian separatists kill soldier, civilian in eastern Ukraine

Pro-Russian separatists kill soldier, civilian in eastern Ukraine

Europe 2021-08-12, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A Ukrainian soldier and a civilian were killed on Tuesday in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine in a shooting with pro-Russian separatists, the Ukrainian military said Wednesday.

Three soldiers were wounded in the shooting, one of them died in hospital, while the other two are under treatment, the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted in a statement.

It added that a civilian was also killed in the Novoselovka village as a result of separatists’ fire.

The separatists broke a cease-fire 16 times over the past 24 hours, the statement said.

On Nov. 21, 2013, demonstrations began in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, after then-President Viktor Yanukovych failed to sign the EU Association Agreement.

Yanukovych fled the country in February 2014 amid growing protests, while pro-Russia separatists in the cities of Donetsk and Lugansk in the Donbas region in the east of the country had then declared their so-called independence.

More than 13,000 people have been killed in clashes between separatists and the Kyiv administration since 2014.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Turkey summons Swiss diplomat to protest YPG office in Geneva

The Foreign Ministry on Aug. 10 summoned the Swiss charge d’affaires in Ankara to protest the... more»

Pro-Russian separatists kill soldier, civilian in eastern Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier and a civilian were killed on Tuesday in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine... more»

UK embassy employee in Berlin arrested for spying

A British man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia. German federal... more»

Poland’s prime minister fires deputy as ruling coalition crumbles

Poland’s prime minister has dismissed the head of a junior coalition partner from government,... more»

Lithuania to build fence on Belarus border to stop migrants

Lithuania’s parliament has voted to build a fence on the Belarus border to stop Iraqis,... more»

Iranian stands trial in Sweden for alleged 1980s war crimes

An Iranian citizen accused of committing war crimes and murder during the final phase of the... more»

UN rights chief urges action to prevent ‘disastrous consequences’ for Afghans

The UN human rights chief on Tuesday called on countries to take action to prevent “disastrous... more»

Pakistan rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of crackdown on overseas dissidents

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Tuesday categorically rejected the... more»

Suspected anti-vax nurse replaced Covid-19 jabs with saline, affecting thousands in Germany, local authorities reveal

More than 8,500 people in a town in northern Germany, who thought they were vaccinated, might have... more»

Kashmir: AJK to elect president on Aug 17

The election for Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s president will take place on August 17 from 10am to... more»

Search

Back to Top