Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Forceful takeover of Afghanistan will lack int’l support, legitimacy: US
Forceful takeover of Afghanistan will lack int’l support, legitimacy: US

Forceful takeover of Afghanistan will lack int’l support, legitimacy: US

International 2021-08-12, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The United States has said that any government that comes to power in Afghanistan ‘at the barrel of a gun’ would lack international support and legitimacy.

The remarks came from US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price during a press briefing held on August 10. Price added that it was in fact, the consensus that had emerged and had been stated any number of times.

Price quoted the UN Security Council’s last week’s statement that “the members of the Security Council recall[ed] Resolution 2513, reaffirm[ed] that there is no military solution to the conflict, and declare[d] that they do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate”.

The spokesperson further added that US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, was in Doha, Qatar to advance a collective international response to what can only be termed as a rapidly deteriorating security situation.

“He will press the Taliban to stop their military offensive and to negotiate a political settlement. We, again, know that is the only path to stability, to development in Afghanistan,” Price said adding that the ambassador was there to seek to advance and seek to support.

The Taliban have swiftly gained territory across Afghanistan since May, including eight provincial capitals in the last six days, as international forces near a complete withdrawal from the country after 20 years of fighting.

Price further said that the US knew the opposite was true. “If this violence continues, if the Taliban continues down this path, we were likely to see a prolonged, protracted period of violence, of instability”, he said adding that continued aggression was a matter of grave concern to the US government.

“And that is not in anyone’s interest – certainly not in the interests of the people of Afghanistan and not in the interests of what the Taliban seek,” the spokesperson stated.

“What we are doing around the clock is seeking to find a way out of this… we are focused on the diplomacy that can eventually see a just and durable solution to this conflict.”__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Canada violating int’l law by selling arms to Saudis: Report

Canada is violating international law by selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, according to a new... more»

Forceful takeover of Afghanistan will lack int’l support, legitimacy: US

The United States has said that any government that comes to power in Afghanistan ‘at the... more»

Dutch U-turn on deporting Afghans as Taliban keeps gaining ground in the war-torn country

The Netherlands has reversed its decision to send Afghans back to their war-torn country and has... more»

Turkey summons Swiss diplomat to protest YPG office in Geneva

The Foreign Ministry on Aug. 10 summoned the Swiss charge d’affaires in Ankara to protest the... more»

Pro-Russian separatists kill soldier, civilian in eastern Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier and a civilian were killed on Tuesday in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine... more»

UK embassy employee in Berlin arrested for spying

A British man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia. German federal... more»

Poland’s prime minister fires deputy as ruling coalition crumbles

Poland’s prime minister has dismissed the head of a junior coalition partner from government,... more»

Lithuania to build fence on Belarus border to stop migrants

Lithuania’s parliament has voted to build a fence on the Belarus border to stop Iraqis,... more»

Iranian stands trial in Sweden for alleged 1980s war crimes

An Iranian citizen accused of committing war crimes and murder during the final phase of the... more»

UN rights chief urges action to prevent ‘disastrous consequences’ for Afghans

The UN human rights chief on Tuesday called on countries to take action to prevent “disastrous... more»

Search

Back to Top