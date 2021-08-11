Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -POK / Kashmir: AJK to elect president on Aug 17
Kashmir: AJK to elect president on Aug 17

Kashmir: AJK to elect president on Aug 17

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2021-08-11, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The election for Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s president will take place on August 17 from 10am to 2pm, the AJK Election Commission announced Monday.

The election commission, in a notification, said the nomination papers will be filed on August 12 from 10am to 12pm and on the same day, officials will scrutinise them.

The candidates can withdraw their nominations till August 16 (11:30am).

The polling will take place on August 17 from 10am to 2pm at the AJK Legislative Assembly Hall, the notification said.

The newly-elected president will take oath on August 24, as the outgoing President Sardar Masood Khan’s tenure will end on the same day.

Last week, PTI candidate Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi got elected as the new prime minister of Azad Kashmir by a comfortable margin.

President AJK Sardar Masood Khan had administered the oath to him, after which he became the 13th prime minister of the region, taking over the reins from former premier Raja Farooq Haider.

Niazi secured the premiership by a comfortable margin, bagging 33 votes.

PPP and PML-N’s joint candidate, Chaudhry Lateef Akbar, managed to win only 15 votes.

Niazi had won the AJK polls from the LA-18 constituency. He was not among the leading candidates for the prized post. Initially, Barrister Sultan Mahmood and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan were being considered as the AJK PM.

The PTI emerged victorious after the recently-held Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections, bagging a total of 32 seats in the assembly.__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Lithuania to build fence on Belarus border to stop migrants

Lithuania’s parliament has voted to build a fence on the Belarus border to stop Iraqis,... more»

Iranian stands trial in Sweden for alleged 1980s war crimes

An Iranian citizen accused of committing war crimes and murder during the final phase of the... more»

UN rights chief urges action to prevent ‘disastrous consequences’ for Afghans

The UN human rights chief on Tuesday called on countries to take action to prevent “disastrous... more»

Pakistan rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of crackdown on overseas dissidents

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Tuesday categorically rejected the... more»

Suspected anti-vax nurse replaced Covid-19 jabs with saline, affecting thousands in Germany, local authorities reveal

More than 8,500 people in a town in northern Germany, who thought they were vaccinated, might have... more»

Kashmir: AJK to elect president on Aug 17

The election for Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s president will take place on August 17 from 10am to... more»

Three women pedal from Austria to Turkey’s resort

Starting their journey from Austria on their bicycles, three women have finally reached the Aegean... more»

Pakistan a democracy only in name: Hamid Mir

LONDON: The anchor and host of the now-off air primetime show Capital Talk on Geo, Hamid Mir, in a... more»

Greece PM apologises for wildfire catastrophe

Greece’s prime minister has apologised for failures in tackling the wildfires tearing across... more»

Belarus leader Lukashenko denies link to dissident’s death

Belarus’s president has denied claims that his security services were involved in the death... more»

Search

Back to Top