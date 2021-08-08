Voice Of Vienna

Cop killed, two others injured in militant attack in Kulgam

Srinagar August 7: A police constable was killed while two others were injured after militants attacked a police party in Poshwan area of DH Pora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday evening.

“Today at about 1920hrs, terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a Police party at Poshwan area of DH Pora in district Kulgam in which one police personnel attained martyrdom and two other personnel got injured, ” a police statement said.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that, a group of terrorists fired upon a police party headed by SHO PS DH Pora who were busy in managing the traffic at Adijan Crossing while on their way back after providing safe passage to Shri Ab Majid Padar (PP) upto his residence. In this terror incident, three police personnel sustained gunshot injuries and were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment,” it added.

However, one of the injured constable identified as Nisar Ahmad Belt No. 652/IR 17th succumbed to his injuries in the attack, police said.

“It is pertinent to mention that taking undue advantage of huge traffic jam and presence of large number of civilians, the terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the SHO and his escort party and managed to escape from the spot. However, to avoid collateral damage in view of huge rush, the police party exercised maximum restraint, ” police said.

Both the injured personnel are stable and have been discharged from hospital after medical treatment.

Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law even as investigation is in progress.

Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off and search in the area is going on, police said. __Courtesy GK News

