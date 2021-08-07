Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: Top Court fixes for hearing case about (nuclear scientist) Dr AQ Khan’s movement
Pakistan: Top Court fixes for hearing case about (nuclear scientist) Dr AQ Khan’s movement

Pakistan: Top Court fixes for hearing case about (nuclear scientist) Dr AQ Khan’s movement

International 2021-08-07, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

The Supreme Court on Friday fixed for hearing a case regarding the movement of founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme Dr Abdul Qadir Khan.

A three-judge bench, led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will take up the case on August 9 (Monday). Other members of the bench are Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin. The apex court on Friday issues notices to the attorney-general of Pakistan and other respondents in this regard.

Dr Abdul Qadir Khan had moved an application in the Supreme Court regarding restrictions on his movement.

Dr AQ Khan was put under house arrest in February 2004 after he publicly confessed on television to nuclear proliferation and illicit transfer of nuclear weapons technology.

However, he later denied the charges and said the statement was given under duress and and not out of his free will during the regime of military dictator General Musharraf.

After an exhausting legal battle challenging his detention, a court ordered lifting the restrictions imposed on him and declared him a free person in 2009.

He currently lives a retired life with his family in Islamabad and refrains from politics or work pertaining to his former career line.

Source: Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: Top Court fixes for hearing case about (nuclear scientist) Dr AQ Khan’s movement

The Supreme Court on Friday fixed for hearing a case regarding the movement of founder of... more»

Taliban close border crossing with Pakistan, call for visa-free travel for Afghans

QUETTA/ KABUL: The Taliban closed a key border crossing with Pakistan on Friday, saying no one... more»

Hungary’s Orban braces for US ‘interference’ in 2022 election

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he is “prepared” for outside “interference”... more»

Raisi says Iran backs moves to lift sanctions, but won’t bow to pressure

Iran’s new ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi said Tehran backs any diplomatic moves to... more»

Kashmir: India and China pull troops back from Himalayan border flashpoint

China and India have removed troops from the disputed Himalayan border region which was the site... more»

Taliban assassinate Afghan govt spokesperson

KABUL: Taliban militants on Friday assassinated the Afghan government’s top media officer in... more»

British court gives 7 men life sentences in murder of Muslim woman

A British court sentenced seven men to life of up to 34 years on Thursday for the murder of an... more»

Two years of Kashmir unrest, political void and a sinking economy

By Rifat FareedSrinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir – Two years after the Modi administration... more»

US regrets Turkey’s concerns over Afghan migrants

A United States official has expressed Washington’s regrets over Ankara’s concerns that a... more»

French Constitutional Court rules health pass, mandatory vaccination of health workers constitutional amid nationwide protests

France’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the new law that makes the coronavirus ‘health... more»

Search

Back to Top