Pakistan: Top Court fixes for hearing case about (nuclear scientist) Dr AQ Khan’s movement

The Supreme Court on Friday fixed for hearing a case regarding the movement of founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme Dr Abdul Qadir Khan.

A three-judge bench, led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will take up the case on August 9 (Monday). Other members of the bench are Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin. The apex court on Friday issues notices to the attorney-general of Pakistan and other respondents in this regard.

Dr Abdul Qadir Khan had moved an application in the Supreme Court regarding restrictions on his movement.

Dr AQ Khan was put under house arrest in February 2004 after he publicly confessed on television to nuclear proliferation and illicit transfer of nuclear weapons technology.

However, he later denied the charges and said the statement was given under duress and and not out of his free will during the regime of military dictator General Musharraf.

After an exhausting legal battle challenging his detention, a court ordered lifting the restrictions imposed on him and declared him a free person in 2009.

He currently lives a retired life with his family in Islamabad and refrains from politics or work pertaining to his former career line.

