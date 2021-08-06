Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam
Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam

Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam

International 2021-08-06, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

MOSCOW: The Taliban offensive in Afghanistan is “gradually running out of steam” as the group lacks resources to take over major cities, Interfax news agency quoted a senior official at Russia’s foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

Alexander Vikantov, deputy head of information and press at the ministry, cited examples where Afghan government forces were able to retake some districts captured by the Taliban last month, although he added that insurgent activity was notable this month near big provincial centres.

“The Taliban lack the resources to take over and hold major cities including the capital, Kabul. Their offensive is gradually running out of steam,” he said.

Russia would continue to press for peace talks, he added.

The Taliban’s rapid territorial gains in Afghanistan’s rural areas over the last few months caught many off guard, particularly the Afghan government.

While the pace of that blitz has slowed, insurgent fighters have turned their attention to urban centres, penetrating deep into three key provincial capitals, which many fear could fall into Taliban control.

Fighting has been particularly heavy inside the city of Herat, near the western border with Iran, Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province in the southwest, and Kandahar in the south.

Three Taliban commanders told Reuters they had switched strategy from targeting rural areas to attacking provincial cities, in response to increased US air strikes after the United States said it was ending its longest war.

An Afghan military spokesperson said this week an emergency had been declared in Lashkar Gah and government forces were getting reinforcements and US air support. “Special forces have been sent to the area. They are in good morale,” armed forces spokesperson General Ajmal Omar Shinwari told Reuters.

The loss of Lashkar Gah would be a huge blow for the government, which has pledged to defend strategic centres after losing many rural districts to the Taliban in recent months.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Two years of Kashmir unrest, political void and a sinking economy

By Rifat FareedSrinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir – Two years after the Modi administration... more»

US regrets Turkey’s concerns over Afghan migrants

A United States official has expressed Washington’s regrets over Ankara’s concerns that a... more»

French Constitutional Court rules health pass, mandatory vaccination of health workers constitutional amid nationwide protests

France’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the new law that makes the coronavirus ‘health... more»

Visa extension request of (Pakistan’s ex-PM) Nawaz is rejected by UK Home Office

Dawn.com, Pakistan reports on 5th August: The UK Home Office has rejected a request by PML-N... more»

Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam

MOSCOW: The Taliban offensive in Afghanistan is “gradually running out of steam” as... more»

Black Sea becoming dangerous confrontation zone because of NATO drills, Russian diplomat

MOSCOW: The Black Sea is turning into a zone of dangerous military confrontation, as NATO... more»

US plans to require Covid vaccine for foreign travellers

The US will eventually require almost all foreign visitors to be fully vaccinated, a White House... more»

Power plant in Turkey evacuated as wildfire closes in

A power plant in Turkey’s southwestern Mugla province has been evacuated after a wildfire... more»

UN demands end to fighting in Afghanistan as Taliban advance; Doha talks deadlocked

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called for an immediate end... more»

Athens suburbs brace for night inferno as blaze burns homes

GREECE: Awildfire raged uncontrolled north of Athens on Tuesday, burning homes and forcing... more»

Search

Back to Top