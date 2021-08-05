Three dead in train crash near Czech-German border

A train crash near the Czech Republic-German border has killed at least three people and injured dozens more.

Czech Transport Minister Karel Havlicek said an express train from Munich heading to Prague went through a stop signal and hit a commuter train bound for the town of Domazlice.

Early indications were that the express train had failed to stop at a red light, he added.

Local media report both drivers were killed, as well as a female passenger.

The collision took place after 08:00 local time (06:00 GMT) near the village of Milavce, 140km (87 miles) south-west of the Czech capital Prague.

Several foreigners were on the Munich train and some of them were among the injured, local media reported. The three people who died were all Czech nationals, a police spokesperson told Reuters news agency.

Footage posted on social media shows crushed carriages and debris strewn across the tracks.

Dozens of emergency workers were assisted by helicopters. Rescue services took the most seriously injured to hospital.

Rescuers reported that seven people injured in the crash were in a critical condition.

The Czech Republic’s railway inspectorate has launched an investigation into the crash.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis tweeted his “sincere condolences to the families of the dead”.

“Unfortunately, this summer is full of tragedies,” he wrote.

In June, a tornado swept through several villages in the Czech Republic, killing five people and leaving more than 150 others injured.