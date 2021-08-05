Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Berlin Police investigating ‘suspected bodily harm’ after viral video shows officer throwing elderly woman to ground
Berlin Police investigating ‘suspected bodily harm’ after viral video shows officer throwing elderly woman to ground

Berlin Police investigating ‘suspected bodily harm’ after viral video shows officer throwing elderly woman to ground

Europe 2021-08-05, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Berlin Police have confirmed to RT that an investigation into “suspected bodily harm” has been opened after an officer was captured on film throwing an elderly woman to the ground during protests against coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement to RT’s sister channel RT DE, the Berlin Police revealed that the video “is known” to the department and that they have initiated “a corresponding investigation into suspected bodily harm.”

The department refused to release any more information due to the investigation being ongoing.

The video from the anti-Covid-19 lockdown protests on Sunday showed an elderly woman trying to walk past an officer. The officer could then be seen holding the woman by her neck with both hands before throwing her forcefully to the ground, as other protesters confronted him and aided the injured woman.

Other officers in the video could also be seen shoving protesters.

After the clip went viral on social media, Nils Melzer, the United Nations’ special rapporteur on torture, issued a request for further information on the incident.

Roughly 5,000 Germans took part in the protests on Sunday, with around 600 arrested after the demonstrations became chaotic. Several clips showed officers attacking protesters with their fists, batons and pepper spray, and one man was even violently grabbed by police and detained for playing the trumpet.

A police officer was also filmed punching a teenage boy in the face when he was sitting on the floor.

Other elderly people were also caught in violent encounters with the police. One clip showed a woman being pushed over by an officer, while another elderly woman could be seen already laying on the floor, presumably having been pushed over just moments before.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Power plant in Turkey evacuated as wildfire closes in

A power plant in Turkey’s southwestern Mugla province has been evacuated after a wildfire... more»

UN demands end to fighting in Afghanistan as Taliban advance; Doha talks deadlocked

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called for an immediate end... more»

Athens suburbs brace for night inferno as blaze burns homes

GREECE: Awildfire raged uncontrolled north of Athens on Tuesday, burning homes and forcing... more»

Turkey objects US plan on resettlement of Afghans

Turkey will not accept the “irresponsible” decision taken by the United States regarding the... more»

Berlin Police investigating ‘suspected bodily harm’ after viral video shows officer throwing elderly woman to ground

The Berlin Police have confirmed to RT that an investigation into “suspected bodily harm” has... more»

Three dead in train crash near Czech-German border

A train crash near the Czech Republic-German border has killed at least three people and injured... more»

Kashmir: PTI’s Abdul Qayyum Niazi elected new prime minister of AJK

According to the Daily Dawn web news reports: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Abdul Qayyum Niazi... more»

Four killed, 20 wounded in Afghan capital attack: officials

At least four people were killed and 20 others wounded on Tuesday in a coordinated attack in the... more»

UAE allows transit flights from Pakistan, other countries from Aug 5

The United Arab Emirates will lift a ban on transit passenger traffic from Pakistan, India,... more»

Warning of ‘potential hijack’ of ship under way off UAE coast

British officials have warned of a “potential hijack” of a ship off the coast of the... more»

Search

Back to Top