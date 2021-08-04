Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Warning of ‘potential hijack’ of ship under way off UAE coast
Warning of ‘potential hijack’ of ship under way off UAE coast

Warning of ‘potential hijack’ of ship under way off UAE coast

Austria 2021-08-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

British officials have warned of a “potential hijack” of a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) advised shipping near Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman to exercise extreme caution.

It has not given any details of the incident or the vessels involved.
The Gulf of Oman links the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz – a key international shipping route.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said it is urgently investigating reports of an incident on a vessel off the UAE coast.

UKMTO had initially warned ships of an incident before declaring a “potential hijack” hours later.

Earlier in the day, four oil tankers reported that they were “not under command”, which usually means that a vessel has lost power and cannot steer. One of the ships later began moving, AP news agency reports.

An Oman Air Force marine patrol aircraft was seen flying over the sea at the same time, according to data from FlightRadar24.com.

Iran’s foreign ministry said reports involving several ships on Tuesday were “suspicious” and warned against any effort to “create a false atmosphere” against Tehran.

The incident comes less than a week after an oil tanker was attacked by a drone off Oman, killing two people.

The US, UK and Israel blamed Iran for the attack.
Source BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UAE allows transit flights from Pakistan, other countries from Aug 5

The United Arab Emirates will lift a ban on transit passenger traffic from Pakistan, India,... more»

Warning of ‘potential hijack’ of ship under way off UAE coast

British officials have warned of a “potential hijack” of a ship off the coast of the... more»

Pentagon officer reportedly KILLED in shooting at transit center, suspect ‘neutralized’

A police officer was reportedly killed and two more people injured in a shooting at the Pentagon... more»

Pakistan: Asim Saleem Bajwa steps down as CPEC Authority chairman

Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has stepped down from the post of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor... more»

China’s Wuhan to test ‘all residents’ as COVID returns

WUHAN: Authorities in Wuhan on Aug. 3 said they would test its entire population for COVID-19... more»

US approves $82mn anti-ship missile sale to India

The US has approved the sale of an anti-ship missile system to India for $82 million, the State... more»

UN special rapporteur on torture requests info after video shows German police officer throwing elderly woman to ground

Nils Melzer, the United Nation’s special rapporteur on torture, has issued a request for... more»

Taliban take over TV station in strategic city as US airstrikes pound key positions in Afghanistan

CNN reports on August 2: The Taliban have taken over a TV station in Afghanistan’s strategic... more»

Coronavirus cases top 60M in European region, says WHO

The number of COVID-19 cases has passed the milestone of 60 million in the WHO European region... more»

Tehran vows ‘strong’ response to any ‘adventure’ as UK summons Iranian ambassador over attack on tanker off Oman

Iran has said it would not hesitate to give a “strong” and “prompt” response to any threat... more»

Search

Back to Top