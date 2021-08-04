Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / UAE allows transit flights from Pakistan, other countries from Aug 5
UAE allows transit flights from Pakistan, other countries from Aug 5

UAE allows transit flights from Pakistan, other countries from Aug 5

International 2021-08-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The United Arab Emirates will lift a ban on transit passenger traffic from Pakistan, India, Nigeria and other countries from August 5, the federation’s National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday.

The UAE, a major international travel hub, has banned passengers from many South Asian and African countries for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NCEMA said on Twitter that passengers travelling from countries where flights had been suspended would be able to transit through its airports from Thursday as long as they present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours prior to departure.

Final destination approval would also have to be provided, the authority said, adding that UAE departure airports would arrange separate lounges for transiting passengers.

In a tweet, the UAE embassy in Pakistan confirmed that travel for transit passengers from Pakistan would resume, “provided that the traveller’s last destination is accepted with submission of laboratory examination within 72 hours from the time of departure”.

The transit ban had also included Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Uganda.

NCEMA said that a ban on entry to the UAE for passengers from these countries would also be lifted for those with valid residencies and who are certified by Emirati authorities as fully vaccinated.

However, they would need to apply for online entry permits prior to travelling and would need to present a negative PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure.

Those working in the medical, educational or government sectors in the Gulf Arab state as well as those studying or completing medical treatment in the UAE would be exempt from the vaccination requirement as would humanitarian cases.

The UAE had on July 15 withdrawn its requirement binding all Pakistani travellers to get their Covid-19 vaccination certificates attested by the Foreign Office and the UAE embassy starting August 1, hours after news of the condition became public.

The order was withdrawn after the Foreign Office had taken up the matter with UAE authorities.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UAE allows transit flights from Pakistan, other countries from Aug 5

The United Arab Emirates will lift a ban on transit passenger traffic from Pakistan, India,... more»

Warning of ‘potential hijack’ of ship under way off UAE coast

British officials have warned of a “potential hijack” of a ship off the coast of the... more»

Pentagon officer reportedly KILLED in shooting at transit center, suspect ‘neutralized’

A police officer was reportedly killed and two more people injured in a shooting at the Pentagon... more»

Pakistan: Asim Saleem Bajwa steps down as CPEC Authority chairman

Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has stepped down from the post of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor... more»

China’s Wuhan to test ‘all residents’ as COVID returns

WUHAN: Authorities in Wuhan on Aug. 3 said they would test its entire population for COVID-19... more»

US approves $82mn anti-ship missile sale to India

The US has approved the sale of an anti-ship missile system to India for $82 million, the State... more»

UN special rapporteur on torture requests info after video shows German police officer throwing elderly woman to ground

Nils Melzer, the United Nation’s special rapporteur on torture, has issued a request for... more»

Taliban take over TV station in strategic city as US airstrikes pound key positions in Afghanistan

CNN reports on August 2: The Taliban have taken over a TV station in Afghanistan’s strategic... more»

Coronavirus cases top 60M in European region, says WHO

The number of COVID-19 cases has passed the milestone of 60 million in the WHO European region... more»

Tehran vows ‘strong’ response to any ‘adventure’ as UK summons Iranian ambassador over attack on tanker off Oman

Iran has said it would not hesitate to give a “strong” and “prompt” response to any threat... more»

Search

Back to Top