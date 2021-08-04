Pentagon officer reportedly KILLED in shooting at transit center, suspect ‘neutralized’

A police officer was reportedly killed and two more people injured in a shooting at the Pentagon bus and rail transit center, which caused the US Defense Department to go into lockdown. Reports said the suspect was fatally shot.

The Pentagon building in Arlington, Virginia – the headquarters of the US Department of Defense – was put into lockdown due to “an incident” at the facility’s Metro station, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) said in a tweet on Tuesday morning, without providing further details.

Local media reported that several people, including a police officer, were injured after gunshots were fired at the transit center.

A Politico reporter, citing sources with the PFPA, said that a shooter was “neutralized” by a Pentagon police officer and did not make it inside the military headquarters. She added that another officer was injured in the incident and is receiving medical attention off-site.

Later in the day, local media showed a motorcade departing the George Washington University hospital, suggesting that the injured officer passed away. AP later reported that the unnamed officer had died.

Pentagon Force Protection Agency chief Woodrow Kusse would not confirm or deny reports of the officer’s death, saying only that “there were several casualties” in the incident.

“The scene is safe and secure on the Pentagon reservation,” Kusse told reporters on Tuesday afternoon, adding that the PFPA was “not actively looking for another suspect at this time.”

AP reported that the suspect had been shot and killed by the Pentagon police, contrary to local media reports that suggested he had fled towards Washington, DC on a Metro train. The suspect’s identity or motives were not made public.

Arlington Fire and Emergency Medical Service confirmed via Twitter that they encountered multiple patients and that the “scene is still active.” Footage shared on social media appeared to show CPR being administered to at least two people.

In videos posted online, police and emergency response vehicles can be seen rushing towards the Metro station, which is just meters away from the Pentagon building. A reporter for Newsy said that sniffer dogs were deployed at the site to sweep for any possible explosive material.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Washington Field Division, also confirmed that they were responding to the “shooting” incident near the Pentagon.

An announcement at the Pentagon itself said that the lockdown was due to “police activity.” Subway trains were ordered to bypass the station so that the police operation could continue unhindered.

In a tweet just before noon local time (4pm GMT), the PFPA confirmed that “the scene of the incident is secure” and the lockdown was lifted soon after. The agency added that facility was still an active crime scene and requested people stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area.

Though the Pentagon lockdown has been lifted, the transit center remains largely closed down for investigation into the incident, causing major transportation disruptions to the Washington, DC area. Two metro rail lines have suspended service, while a major transfer station inside the capital remains closed. Several bus routes have been disrupted as well, including the one serving Dulles International Airport.__RT